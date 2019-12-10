Advanced search

Christmas comes early for Lilly, 5, after winning chance to go wild in the aisles at Original Factory Shop in March

PUBLISHED: 12:05 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 10 December 2019

Christmas came early for five-year-old Lilly Godfrey who won the chance to go wild in the aisles at The Original Factory Shop in March. Picture: ANNA WHITEHOUSE

Christmas came early for five-year-old Lilly Godfrey who won the chance to go wild in the aisles at The Original Factory Shop in March.

The five-year-old enjoyed her very own supermarket sweep on Monday afternoon after winning the store's competition to be crowned the most Christmassy child.

She won after her mum, Natasha Murrell, submitted a video of Lilly discovering her favourite Christmas products - which included a fluffy unicorn - and talking about why she picked them.

Natasha said: "I was just really surprised that we won. When Lily first found out that she'd won she asked 'can I have a laptop'?

"We've never entered any competitions like this before but she's at an age now where acting, showing and singing is what she's into.

"She was so excited the night before that she didn't sleep."

When Lily arrived at the Wisbech Road store ready for her festive trolley dash, she was greeted by two elves and armed with a trolley and a £150 gift card,

Before racing the elves to the toy section, at the top of Lilly's list was matching festive pyjamas for her family.

Her festive shopping spree also included a giant Lindt chocolate egg and unicorn onesie.

After she'd filled her trolley to the brim, Lily even got the chance to scan her own shopping and pack everything into a giant unicorn gift bag.

"I want to work here," she said, before reeling off the till receipt which was almost the same height as her.

