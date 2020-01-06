Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough

Emergency services were called at about 8.50pm yesterday (Sunday January 5) with reports that a man had received serious injuries in Lincoln Road, at its junction with Northfield Road, Peterborough.

Despite efforts from paramedics and medical staff, the man later died in hospital.

The death is being treated as a murder and a police cordon remains at the scene.

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson who is investigating said the death was being treated as an isolated incident.

She said: "We will be continuing enquiries today in and around the Lincoln Road area while our investigation into the death continues.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 35/1271/20 of 5 January or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report