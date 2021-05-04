News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Cambs Cops release ‘Line of Duty Bingo’ for hit-BBC series finale

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:02 PM May 4, 2021   
(left to right) Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston on the set of the sixth series of L

Cambridgeshire Constabulary released ‘Line of Duty Bingo’ ahead of the hit-BBC series finale on Sunday, May 2. - Credit: PA

Cambridgeshire Constabulary joined in the excitement of the series finale of the hit-BBC crime drama Line of Duty at the weekend.  

Releasing a game of ‘Line of Duty Bingo’, Cambs Cops filled a card with famous phrases from the award-winning TV drama ahead of the final on Sunday (May 2).  

“Mother of God! Who's excited for the final episode of Line of Duty tonight,” asked officers on social media at the weekend.  

“Here are just a few of our predictions for the finale, why not share yours with us and play along later.”  

Cambs Cops 'Line of Duty Bingo' results. 

Cambs Cops 'Line of Duty Bingo' results. - Credit: Facebook/Cambs Cops

‘Bent coppers’, ‘wee donkey’ and finally discovering who the mysterious ‘H’ was amongst the point scorers on the interactive game created by the force.  

You may also want to watch:

Officers released a picture of their own ‘Line of Duty Bingo’ card following Sunday’s explosive episode where the identity of ‘H’ was revealed.  

“Now we’re sucking diesel! Not too bad folks - thanks for playing along,” they added.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Police catch illegal anglers in Fenland
  2. 2 Wimblington murder probe: first photo of victim
  3. 3 Car wash raids spark modern slavery fears in Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 A142 at Chatteris re-opens after motorcyclist injured
  2. 5 Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
  3. 6 Pub turned guest house to become a veterinary practice
  4. 7 Warner Bros spotted filming new Batman movie at Burghley House
  5. 8 Lockdown easing on May 17 will mean so much to so many of us
  6. 9 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
  7. 10 'Visionary' chief constable Nick Dean shows who's boss
TV
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
BBC
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wimblington-

Video

Murder probe in Cambridgeshire village

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wimblington murder probe

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Wimblington murder probe: £300,000 house where man died

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Robbie Lyons, licensee of The George Hotel in Chatteris, has died.

Obituary

Tributes to Robbie Lyons, publican of George Hotel for two decades

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus