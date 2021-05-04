Cambs Cops release ‘Line of Duty Bingo’ for hit-BBC series finale
- Credit: PA
Cambridgeshire Constabulary joined in the excitement of the series finale of the hit-BBC crime drama Line of Duty at the weekend.
Releasing a game of ‘Line of Duty Bingo’, Cambs Cops filled a card with famous phrases from the award-winning TV drama ahead of the final on Sunday (May 2).
“Mother of God! Who's excited for the final episode of Line of Duty tonight,” asked officers on social media at the weekend.
“Here are just a few of our predictions for the finale, why not share yours with us and play along later.”
‘Bent coppers’, ‘wee donkey’ and finally discovering who the mysterious ‘H’ was amongst the point scorers on the interactive game created by the force.
You may also want to watch:
Officers released a picture of their own ‘Line of Duty Bingo’ card following Sunday’s explosive episode where the identity of ‘H’ was revealed.
“Now we’re sucking diesel! Not too bad folks - thanks for playing along,” they added.
Most Read
- 1 Police catch illegal anglers in Fenland
- 2 Wimblington murder probe: first photo of victim
- 3 Car wash raids spark modern slavery fears in Cambridgeshire
- 4 A142 at Chatteris re-opens after motorcyclist injured
- 5 Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
- 6 Pub turned guest house to become a veterinary practice
- 7 Warner Bros spotted filming new Batman movie at Burghley House
- 8 Lockdown easing on May 17 will mean so much to so many of us
- 9 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
- 10 'Visionary' chief constable Nick Dean shows who's boss