Here's everything you need to know about this year's March Summer Festival - set times and activities at West End Park

Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year's annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

It's that time of the year again! The annual March Summer Festival will be taking place in the town this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year�s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year�s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED

Each year our town puts on a show-stopping weekend of entertainment in West End Park which follows a colourful parade through High Street and Broad Street.

The music begins on Friday, June 7 when 'Rock in the Park' begins on the main stage - in front of the skate park - from 6.30pm with a performance by Jess Davis.

On Saturday (June 8), the annual classic vehicle and carnival parade will begin at 12pm before the gala opening in the park at 1.45pm - followed by parade trophies.

The first performance will begin at 2.3opm after the fancy dress competition. This year's theme is 'Space Travel and Aliens'.

Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lisa Dickinson's Dance Mania will kick-off Saturday's entertainment, followed by Burrowmoor School's 'Country Dance' and The Casey Academy of Irish Dance.

The headliners this year are the Coldplay tribute band, Coldplace. They will play the festival out from 8pm for a 9.30pm finish.

Sunday's entertainment will begin at 1pm with a performance from the Fenland Youth Orchestra, followed by March Ukulele and Can't Sing Choir.

Singers Superstition will bring the weekend festival to a close with a performance from 6.15pm for a 7.45pm finish.

Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED

The DOA Wrestling will be making a park return with the first match taking place on June 9 at 1pm and another at 3pm.

An event spokesman said: "Mafia brings his unique offence and brash attitude to West End Park as he will look to impress.

"His opponent is known as the Sassy Bear and will be strutting into the festival with his glitter and feather boa as only he can!

"These two men are complete opposites, but that will make an interesting confrontation."

Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED

Full set times:

Rock in the Park (on stage) - Friday, June 7

18.30: Jess Davis

18.55: Maria Marr

Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED

19.25: Ben McCarthy

20.00: Dredger

20.50: Ctrl C

21.45: FINISH

March Lions Gala (in park and on stage) - Saturday, June 8

You may also want to watch:

From 11.00: Lions charity stalls and traders (in Park)

12.00: Classic Vehicle Parade/March Carnival Parade and floats.

13.45: Grand Opening of Gala and Presentations of trophies for parade

14.00: Fancy Dress Competition - Space Travel and Aliens theme.

14.30: Lisa Dickinson's "Dance Mania"

15.05: Burrowmoor School - Country Dance

15.30: The Casey Academy of Irish Dance

15.55: Urban Dance Academy

Pop in the Park (on stage) - Saturday, June 8

16.35: MADAOS

17.40: Catch 22

18.45: Walkway

20.00: Coldplace

21.30: FINISH

Picnic in the Park - Sunday, June 9

13.00: Fenland Youth Orchestra

13.45: March Ukulele & Can't Sing Choir

14.45: Pennyless

15.45: Lenny Stone Band

16.45: Morganway

17.45: Grand Prize Draw

18.15: Superstition

19.45: FINISH