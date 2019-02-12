School’s Lip Sync Battle is a fundraising success

A Lip Sync Battle at Neale-Wade Academy in March raised £547 towards the sixth formers end of term dinner and other events throughout the year.

The battle between staff and students, who dressed up as their favourite popstars, saw friends and parents come along to cheer performances including Radio Gaga, Super Trooper and YMCA.

The runaway victors of the night were Katie Chegwidden and Laura Wilson who performed an exhaustingly energetic and crowd pleasing performance of “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble” by Ant and Dec.

The event was organised and run by sixth form students and prefects Billy Griffiths, Mihaela Southgate, Ania Daniels-Uribarri and Lauren Jackson, with support from prefects and Angela Mayes.

Year 12 student Georgia Clarke said: “I am so glad I attended as it was a fun evening and gave everyone a chance to have a really good laugh with their friends and teachers.”

Dr Carole Spibey, head of sixth form, who also performed in the show, said: “The evening was a tremendous showcase of the skills our students have in organising such a successful event that was really enjoyed by both staff and students and parents.

“Thank you to all those who attended - roll on next year.