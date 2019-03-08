Council bosses in Fenland launch survey to see if public agree with littering fines

A survey has been launched by council bosses in Fenland to see if people agree with a £75 fine for littering.

Fenland District Council (FDC) want the public to say whether they agree with people being fined for littering and if the fixed penalty notice of £75 should be higher or match neighbouring councils.

There are six questions on the online form, which also include a segment to rank the cleanliness of your town from one to 10.

The survey comes as part of FDC's Tidy Fenland community-driven campaign that calls upon residents to help crackdown on environmental crimes.

Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KMM75GJ to have your say.