Council bosses in Fenland launch survey to see if public agree with littering fines
PUBLISHED: 13:03 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 30 August 2019
Archant
A survey has been launched by council bosses in Fenland to see if people agree with a £75 fine for littering.
Fenland District Council (FDC) want the public to say whether they agree with people being fined for littering and if the fixed penalty notice of £75 should be higher or match neighbouring councils.
There are six questions on the online form, which also include a segment to rank the cleanliness of your town from one to 10.
The survey comes as part of FDC's Tidy Fenland community-driven campaign that calls upon residents to help crackdown on environmental crimes.
Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KMM75GJ to have your say.