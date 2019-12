Live

General Election 2019 LIVE: News, photos, tweets and reports from across the Fens and Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE Archant/FILE

Queues have been forming in Wisbech and Cambridge to vote - one of the early surprises of the election here in Cambridgeshire today. We're bringing you live coverage with tweets, photos and election news throughout the day and into the night as results are declared.