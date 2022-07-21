Liz Truss hit the campaign trail - on day one - in Peterborough - Credit: Terry Harris

So, there you have it.

“The problem with being a politician is you can’t fire the press,” MP and Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss revealed today.

Ms Truss made the comment during a campaign stop in Peterborough, where she visited a charity called Little Miracles.

The charity supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

While speaking to children and staff, one staff member remarked upon the flashing of cameras from press photographers.

Ms Truss said: “Don’t worry, we’ll ask them to go away in a minute.

“There are some very frightening members of the lobby over here, these people follow me around.”

One child commented “how very annoying”, and Ms Truss replied “you said it”, before a child suggested “if I was you, I would fire them”.

“The problem with being a politician is you can’t fire the press,” Ms Truss said.

She also heard from a child who told her “when you become prime minister, evict (Boris Johnson)”.

Ms Truss replied: “He will have to move out at that point, that is true.”

Another child chipped in: “I still think Larry (the Downing Street cat) should be the prime minister.”

“Larry is a beautiful cat,” Ms Truss said.

Ms Truss said the first tax she would cut as prime minister is national insurance.

Speaking during her campaign visit to Peterborough, she said: “I’m going to reverse the increase in national insurance.

“I didn’t support it in Cabinet in the first place and I think it’s wrong to be putting a burden on hard-working families in what is a very difficult time…

“I will at the same time do a temporary moratorium on the green levy, saving people money on their fuel bills.”

Asked whether she would also cut fuel duty, Ms Truss said: “I’m not going to write the whole first Budget now, that’ll be a matter for the chancellor, but what I can say is that we need to reduce the tax burden.

“It’s the highest level it’s been for 70 years. If we have rises in corporation tax as is currently being planned, that will put off people investing in Britain and that will make it harder to attract the businesses we need to drive the economy.”

She added that the Government “shouldn’t be putting shackles” on businesses.

Ms Truss was asked if a prime minister can win back trust from the British people if they have received a fine for breaking their own Covid laws.

In response, she told broadcasters: “The thing about me is what you see is what you get.

“I’ve always been honest with people about what I can deliver.

“I don’t make promises I can’t keep and I will completely level with the public about first of all how tough things are going to be.

“But I also hope that they can have about the future because I have a positive vision for Britain and I will be helping families immediately with the cost of living.”

A poll of 730 Tory party members saw a “significant lead” for Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak.

The YouGov survey, carried out after the two final candidates had been announced, on Wednesday and Thursday, put Ms Truss ahead by 24 points.

The poll had Ms Truss on 62% and Mr Sunak on 38%, excluding those who do not know or would not vote.

Also, during her visit to Peterborough, Ms Truss suggested she could seek “private sector funding” to buy a royal yacht as prime minister.

The Tory leadership candidate told reporters: “I do support the idea of promoting our trade around the world.

“What I would be seeking is to get investment into a yacht, looking to the private sector to assist with that to make it financially viable.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara and MP for NW Cambridgeshire has declined to say whether he is backing Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

Speaking to media in Lisburn, Co Antrim, Mr Vara said he believes they are “both excellent candidates”.

“Whoever is the ultimate winner will, I’m sure, serve the United Kingdom very well,” he said.