28 people took part in the 18-hole charity golf competition at Old Nene Golf and Country Club in Ramsey. - Credit: Luke Connolly

A Wisbech business has raised over £3,000 for the NHS charity trust after hosting a charity golf day.

Luke Connolly, owner of Connolly & Son building and groundworks contractors, organised the day where 28 people took part in an 18-hole competition.

The day, held at Old Nene Golf and Country Club in Ramsey, involved a raffle, an auction, as well as a mixture of hole sponsors.

Luke said: “So far, we have raised £3760 for the NHS charity trust.

“My dad had Covid and was in intensive care for three weeks.

“They’re extra-special saviours.”

The day was free of charge, with the country club wavering the fee and instead, donating the money to Luke's chosen charity.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said Luke.

“Originally, the club said it was going to be £12 a head regardless of what we ate and drank.

Luke's company, Connolly & Son building and groundworks contractors was the first hole sponsor alongside others such as C and D Cabinets, Autoskins LTD, Jade Finance of Wisbech, JL Roofing LTD, GS and AJ Rider LTD and FIR Construction LTD. - Credit: Luke Connolly

“The day wouldn’t have been able to happen without them.”