Local business raises over £3,000 for NHS charity trust
- Credit: Luke Connolly
A Wisbech business has raised over £3,000 for the NHS charity trust after hosting a charity golf day.
Luke Connolly, owner of Connolly & Son building and groundworks contractors, organised the day where 28 people took part in an 18-hole competition.
The day, held at Old Nene Golf and Country Club in Ramsey, involved a raffle, an auction, as well as a mixture of hole sponsors.
Luke said: “So far, we have raised £3760 for the NHS charity trust.
“My dad had Covid and was in intensive care for three weeks.
You may also want to watch:
“They’re extra-special saviours.”
The day was free of charge, with the country club wavering the fee and instead, donating the money to Luke's chosen charity.
Most Read
- 1 Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station
- 2 Man in court following armed robbery at service station
- 3 Laboratory company holding recruitment open day
- 4 Death of five-week-old baby attacked by family dog was a 'tragic accident'
- 5 Driver freed by firefighters after crashing Peugeot into bungalow
- 6 Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing
- 7 Audi hits wooden rails and smashes into house
- 8 Vandals strike at former home of Patsy Brewin
- 9 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
- 10 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
“It was absolutely fantastic,” said Luke.
“Originally, the club said it was going to be £12 a head regardless of what we ate and drank.
“The day wouldn’t have been able to happen without them.”