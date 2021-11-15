Chair forced to resign for health reasons
- Credit: Archant
Ill-health prompted the chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, Derek Giles, to resign.
Cllr Giles, an independent councillor, said it had been a great honour to serve as chair since being elected to the post in May of this year.
He will continue to represent the St Neots and The Eatons Division.
Council leader Lucy Nethsingha said: “It is with real sadness to hear that Derek has decided to resign due to ill health.
“As a long-standing councillor, he has bought real experience and dedication to the role and is held with high affection amongst colleagues too.
“We wish him a good and speedy recovery.”
Cllr Tom Sanderson, leader of the Independent Group, added: “Our thoughts are with him at this time and it is right that he focuses on getting well.”
Most Read
- 1 March hosts massively supported Act of Remembrance
- 2 Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery
- 3 ‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare
- 4 Drink driver jailed after being caught for SEVENTH time
- 5 Delivery driver crashes through front window of house
- 6 Ex-firefighter ‘overwhelmed’ with business venture as he prepares to open showroom
- 7 Bikers club joins villagers for Remembrance Day
- 8 WATCH: View from the air of March and Manea station works
- 9 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
- 10 BMW fails to stop, crashes, driver flees
Cllr Steve Count, Conservative opposition leader, said: “Upon hearing Cllr Giles has stepped down as chair of the council for health reasons, we have conveyed our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.”