Chair forced to resign for health reasons

John Elworthy

Published: 4:16 PM November 15, 2021
Cllr Steve Count

Tory opposition leader Steve Count packs up as he prepares to head for the exit, abandoning a full meeting of the county council in July. It was being chaired by Cllr Derek Giles (second left) who has stepped down because of ill-health. - Credit: Archant

Ill-health prompted the chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, Derek Giles, to resign. 

Cllr Giles, an independent councillor, said it had been a great honour to serve as chair since being elected to the post in May of this year.  

He will continue to represent the St Neots and The Eatons Division. 

Council leader Lucy Nethsingha said: “It is with real sadness to hear that Derek has decided to resign due to ill health.  

“As a long-standing councillor, he has bought real experience and dedication to the role and is held with high affection amongst colleagues too.  

“We wish him a good and speedy recovery.” 

Cllr Tom Sanderson, leader of the Independent Group, added: “Our thoughts are with him at this time and it is right that he focuses on getting well.”  

Cllr Steve Count, Conservative opposition leader, said: “Upon hearing Cllr Giles has stepped down as chair of the council for health reasons, we have conveyed our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.” 

