Published: 2:30 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM July 13, 2021

Council leader Lucy Nethsingha and opposition leader Steve Count. Their allowances - and those of their colleagues - will be voted on next Tuesday. - Credit: Harry Rutter

Allowances paid to the 69 members of Cambridgeshire Council will be cut by six and a half per cent if a report of an independent panel is agreed.

Councillors will be asked next week to agree the overall cost of members’ allowances to fall from £939,290 budgeted for at the start of the year to £878,269.

The £61,021 proposed savings follows a four yearly review by an independent panel.

The panel included Nicky Blanning, a resident; Gerard Dempsey, business consultant and member of the judiciary Jennifer Horn, company director.

Also on the panel were Amanda Orchard, marketing consultant and magistrate and Mark Palmer, development director, South East Employers.

The panel, chaired by Mr Palmer, say they have based their recommendations on the view promoted by the Independent Councillor’s commission.

The panel will also recommend a policy to support parental leave for councillors.

Their findings included a recommendation that the basic allowance paid to all members of Cambridgeshire County Council should be £10,568 per annum, up from, £10,315 per annum.

It also recommends that no more than half the council – 30 members - should be eligible for additional ‘special responsibility allowances’ (SRAs) for bearing significant additional responsibilities at any one time.

In addition, it recommends that no member should receive more than one SRA even if they take on more than one of the identified offices the panel considered eligible for SRAs.

Specific recommendation for amounts which should be paid in SRAs are also set out including:

The leader to receive an SRA of 300% of the basic allowance, £31,704.

The deputy leader to receive an SRA of 65% of the leader’s allowance, £20,608.

The leader of the main opposition to receive an allowance of 33% of the leader’s allowance - £10,462 and the current qualification for this allowance to be paid only when a group has twelve seats or more to be removed

The leader of the minor opposition party and the Combined Authority board member should each receive an SRA of 10% of the leader’s allowance, £3,170.

The panel also proposed the chair of the council receives £10,462, 33 per cent of the leader’s allowance of £10,462.

In addition, it is recommended that the policy and service committee chairs continue to receive an unchanged SRA of £18,372.

The council will ask its constitution and ethics committee to consider the recommendations on parental leave.

The panel says: “There is no legal right to parental leave of any kind for people in elected public office.

“However, as a way of improving the diversity of councillors, the panel would recommend that the members’ allowance scheme should be amended to include provisions that clarify that.”

It recommends that all councillors shall continue to receive their basic allowance in full for a period up to six months in the case of absence from their councillor duties due to leave related to maternity, paternity, adoption shared parental leave or sickness absence.















