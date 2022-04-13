Could you be the next town crier of Chatteris, taking over from Lawrence Weetman (pictured)? - Credit: Archant

A new town crier for Chatteris will be appointed at a summer competition.

The event is set to be held on Thursday, June 2 - the first day of the Queen's platinum jubilee weekend.

It follows the retirement of Lawrence Weetman, who held the position as Chatteris' town crier for seven years between 2014 and 2021.

The winner will make their first cry at a beacon lighting ceremony for the platinum jubilee at 9.30pm on June 2.

Mr Weetman said it is an honour to be a part of Chatteris' history and heritage.

He said: "To be a town crier, you have to be willing to get involved, dressing up in the outfit and tights.

"You have to be prepared for people to mistake you as a pirate. A loud voice is very helpful!"

Mr Weetman added that he has plenty of memories from serving in the post, in particular his cry for the 100th anniversary of the First World War - which he said was a poignant reminder of why peace is important.

Anybody wishing to compete should contact the Chatteris Midsummer Festival Committee on chatteriscouncil@btconnect.com or on 01354 695166.