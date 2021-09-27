News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Council leader calls for 'kind and courteous' queuing for fuel

John Elworthy

Published: 5:00 PM September 27, 2021   
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has issued a statement in response to the fuel shortages. - Credit: Cambs County Council

County council leader Lucy Nethsingha has asked those queuing for petrol to be “patient and kind”. 

In a statement on the current fuel issue, she said: “We are keeping a close eye on the situation about fuel supplies reaching local petrol stations. 

“And we totally understand that this may be causing anxiety.” 

She said the county council has met with our partners this morning and been reassured about capacity in key areas of service.  

“We will continue to keep in close contact with all partners so we know what the situation is across our area,” she said. 

“We are told, and clearly hope, that the situation should improve in the coming days. 

“Meanwhile we would ask that people try not to block roads while queuing for petrol and are patient and kind to all those trying to get the situation resolved.” 

Cllr Nethsingha added: “I will be closely monitoring this and we will take further action if we need to, to make sure there is no disruption to essential services - particularly in the areas of social care or waste.” 

