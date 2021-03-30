Opinion

Published: 4:27 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 5:09 PM March 30, 2021

Why is Cambridgeshire County Council refusing to publish #farmgate report? What do they fear? - Credit: Archant

We are not alone in believing the Cambridgeshire County Council audit committee probe into the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton, must be published.

The veil of secrecy is disturbing, and not simply because it impacts on the most senior levels of a public body.

So far it has seen two casualties: the man at the centre of the storm, ex deputy leader Roger Hickford. He quit once he knew his leader Steve Count knew its contents.

I’m proposing to ask every candidate up for election to @CambsCC to commit to publication of #farmgate report. I might need some help! But I know many share the concern to get this out. It strikes at the heart of democratic accountability. Publish. Be dammed . Move on — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) March 30, 2021

The other casualty is the revered former audit committee chairman Mike Shellens. He quit – after seven and a half years of steering his committee through tortuous reports and investigations, all of which were published.

Except #farmgate.

You may also want to watch:

The reasons are not legal (don’t believe the spin cascading from Shire Hall).

They should be able to debate the structure of a deal and the decisions made without mentioning any names other than the status of a participant otherwise the public will be unable to scrutinise decisions of interest and concern — John Skoulding (@johnskoulding) March 30, 2021

It is because the report focuses on a culture and inappropriate behaviour within the highest echelons of our local corridors of power.

They don’t want you to know. They threatened legal action even against the audit committee if they breathed a word of it.

Dig for your county John the Martin spade ? Of historical Fenland fame made in Wisbech was a brilliant hand tool for cutting strawberry runners and stopped their spread in to keeping the straight and narrow on bending or twisting ! — Roger Ward (@Anchor100) March 30, 2021

It is a disgrace. We won’t let it rest there.