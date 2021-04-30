News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Local Council

Children post dreams inside time capsule at £18m council HQ

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:27 PM April 30, 2021   
Mac McGuire

County council chairman Mac McGuire prepares to put the time capsule into the ground at the new £18m headquarters under construction at Alconbury Weald. - Credit: CCC

Children posted their thoughts, hopes and dreams in a time capsule buried at the new £18m county council headquarters being built at Alconbury Weald.  

“I want to be a Manga artist and a stunt double,” wrote one; another wants to run a bakery but the career aspirations of a third are out of this world.  

“I want to have a job which is involved with space, either being an astronaut or a rocket designer,” they penned.  

Besides the postcards, the children were encouraged to reflect life in Britain during the pandemic and how they have coped.  

“I am in lockdown and I go horse riding,” wrote on child.  

You may also want to watch:

Another thought “lockdown, new pets, Minecraft, skateboard, unusual, determined, wearing mask, sanitiser’ were thoughts worth recording for future generations.  

A third wrote of 2021 that it was “different, masks, remote learning, Zoom, happy, long-hair, no hugging, friends”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder probe in Cambridgeshire village
  2. 2 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
  3. 3 Wimblington murder probe: £300,000 house where man died
  1. 4 Woman, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’ while withdrawing pension
  2. 5 Over £750 raised for grandmother, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’
  3. 6 The moment military tank from ‘great floods of 1947’ is unearthed
  4. 7 Home Secretary challenged on 'not acceptable' sentence for man who attacked police officer
  5. 8 Wimblington murder probe: Forensic searches continue
  6. 9 Thousands of pounds stolen in break-in
  7. 10 Assaulted Cambridgeshire police officer left with bleed on brain

“Lockdown, new pets, Minecraft, skateboard, unusual, determined, wearing mask, sanitiser.” 

Council chairman Mac McGuire buried the time capsule that also included postcards from councillors, staff. 

It also includes the front pages from newspapers in Cambridgeshire to show people what is in the news on the day. 

Face masks and a home testing kit have also been included to show some of the elements of living during a pandemic. 

The time capsule has been buried in the staff seating area outside of the new headquarters with an engraved slab marking its position.  

The aim is that there will be a ceremony in 2046, 25 years after the time-capsule has been buried. 

“This time capsule gives us an opportunity to show staff, councillors and the public in 2046 what life was like in 2021 during a pandemic and our hopes and dreams for the future", said Cllr McGuire. 

The new HQ building is set to open in late summer 2021. 

The ruling Conservative group agreed a name earlier this year for the new headquarters; it will be called New Shire Hall. 

Lib Dem opposition councillor Lorna Dupre had her own opinion of the name.  

She said that “so after years of being told that the council’s new Alconbury building isn't a replacement for Shire Hall but 'a hub in a new hub and spoke model of council premises', we learn that they're going to call the new Alconbury building ... New Shire Hall”.  

Cambridgeshire County Council
Alconbury Weald News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barclays bank Broad Street March

Barclays Bank to shut third Fenland branch in two years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Robbie Lyons, licensee of The George Hotel in Chatteris, has died.

Obituary

Tributes to Robbie Lyons, publican of George Hotel for two decades

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cars being washed at a car wash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Laura Skoulding

Exclusive

Former mayor 'one of the luckiest people alive' after wife helps save...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus