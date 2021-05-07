News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Connor tops poll as Tories retained Fenland dominance on county council

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:37 PM May 7, 2021   
David Connor (Cllr)

David Connor who retained his Whittlesey seat on Cambridgeshire County Council - Credit: Harry Rutter

The Conservatives look to be retaining their Fenland dominance on Cambridgeshire County Council. 

But across in East Cambridgeshire there has been a marked shift to the Liberal Democrats picking up both Ely seats.  

Latest results from Fenland includes David Connors retaining his county seat: he polled 1,727 votes. 

In second place was Jes Hibbert (Lab) with 497 votes, whilst. 

Independent Bob Wicks came third with 455 votes.  

In bottom position was the Green Party candidate Simon Wilkes; he polled 148 votes.  Whittlesey South: Connor 1,727, Hibbert 497, Wicks 455, Wilkes 158 

Cllr Connor: "I would like to thank Jes for doing more or less a clean campaign. I would like to thank the residents who put their faith in me for another four years, despite the not so good press for our other candidate. 

Mr Hibbert: "I'd like to thank the other Labour candidates who have given their all over the last few weeks and kept morale high when things were getting sad. 

"I'd like to congratulate Dave and I'll keep him true to his word." 

RESULT 

March South and Rural: Gowing (Con) 1,819, Hirson 480, O'Rourke 192, Pollard 164 

RESULT 

Chatteris: Hay (Con) 1,410, Philips 413, Divine 405, Crawford 157 

Cllr Anne Hay: "I'd like to thank the residents of Chatteris for putting their trust in me and I promise I will continue to fight so that Chatteris continues to grow in a positive way." 




Cambridgeshire County Council
Fenland News
Whittlesey News

