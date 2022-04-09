House to be demolished to make way for access to new development., Stonald Road, Whittlesey - Credit: Terry Harris

A three-bed home in Whittlesey is vacant and neighbours are braced for its demolition to create access to 19 homes on a narrow paddock behind it.

The application attracted massive opposition when it was submitted but Fenland Council believes the “character of the area” can be safeguarded.

Permission was given in 2019 for demolition of 158 Stonald Road by the planning committee.

One resident who moved in after permission was given says he was alarmed to find a neighbouring home was to be knocked down.

But in a social media forum, others told him it was “hardly a surprise” as they all knew about.

At the time the council received 25 letters of objection from 21 neighbours.

Many complained about noise, impact on the area, over development, lack of consultation, and numerous other issues.

Some wanted access from Harvester Road which would not have required demolition of the house.

However, there were objections to that proposal from county highways – and the town council supported the proposed access.

Matt Taylor, who presented the application to councillors on behalf of RWS Ltd, explained that 19 mostly semi-detached homes could fit into the site.

He said that the top part of the site that falls within flood zone 3 will be left as open space provision.

House to be demolished to make way for access to new development., Stonald Road, Whittlesey - Credit: Terry Harris

Access is off Stonald Road and the majority of the neighbourhood comments have suggested that the access could be taken through Harvester Way.

Mr Taylor said that Whittlesey Town Council has no objection to the proposal and had highlighted that their preferred access would be off Stonald Road.

He said that meetings had taken place with the Internal Drainage Board and the Local Lead Flood Authority and they had seen and agreed the indicative design.

Planning officers confirmed that drainage/flood assessments had “overcome consultee objections” on the 3.2-acre site.

House to be demolished to make way for access to new development., Stonald Road, Whittlesey - Credit: Terry Harris

"It is considered that the application is capable of coming forward, safeguarding both and the character of the area and neighbouring residential amenity,” Fenland planning officers concluded.

Highways told the council that there had been no recorded injury accidents in the previous five years at the proposed junction intersection with Stonald Road.

House to be demolished to make way for access to new development., Stonald Road, Whittlesey - Credit: Terry Harris

“Which suggests that there is no existing highways safety problem that would be exacerbated by this development,” an official told Fenland planners.