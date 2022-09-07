Property buyers to benefit thanks to 'simpler and cheaper' service

Cllr Dee Laws, Fenland Council's cabinet member for planning, has supported the switch to a national land charges register which aims to help property buyers in the district. - Credit: Cheffins/Fenland Council

A new land charges service has given property buyers in Fenland a helping hand.

Fenland Council has transferred its local land charges (LLC) register to HM Land Registry’s national database so all register information is in one place.

The move, which affects all local authorities in England and Wales excluding county councils, will allow users to search for charge details quicker and enable buying decisions to be made earlier.

Cllr Dee Laws has backed the switch to a new land charges register for Fenland. - Credit: Fenland Council

Councillor Dee Laws, Fenland Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “The council’s transformation supports wider government priorities to make property transactions quicker, simpler and cheaper for everyone.

“I’m delighted that we are among the early adopters of the new register.”

Most local land charges are restrictions or prohibitions on the use of property or land, such as planning permissions.

More than 25 million charges are expected to be on the national register once all local authorities in England and Wales switch to the new service.

Users searching on the national register will be able to find out if a property is subject to a charge.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2thOBkD.