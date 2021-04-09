Fenland line-up for Cambridgeshire elections
Opponents may be relying on quality not quantity to dislodge all nine sitting Conservative councillors that represent Fenland on Cambridgeshire County Council.
Nomination papers released today show that across Fenland 37 candidates have put forward their names to contest the eight divisions.
That compares to 48 in 2017 when the last elections were held.
All divisions are single member wards with the exception of March North and Waldersey that has two county councillors to represent it.
Apart from the nine Conservatives seeking re-election, Labour has also put up nine candidates to oppose them.
Independents field six candidates, the Green Party also has six names on the ballot papers whilst the Liberal Democrats have five candidates.
There is also one candidate for UKIP and another to represent the Workers Party of Britain.
Polling day is May 6 and the results should be known by the afternoon/evening of the following day.
There is also a vote on the same day for the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and for the police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire.
Here is how the candidates are spread across Fenland: we’ve included the 2017 results.
CHATTERIS
MARCH NORTH AND WALDERSEY
MARCH SOUTH AND RURAL
WHITTLESEY NORTH
WHITTLESEY SOUTH
WISBECH EAST
WISBECH SOUTH
ROMAN BANK AND PECKOVER
