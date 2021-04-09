News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fenland line-up for Cambridgeshire elections

John Elworthy

Published: 5:33 PM April 9, 2021    Updated: 6:33 PM April 9, 2021
county council cambs

The last full meeting of Cambridgeshire County Council ahead of the elections for a new line-up on May 6. - Credit: CCC

Opponents may be relying on quality not quantity to dislodge all nine sitting Conservative councillors that represent Fenland on Cambridgeshire County Council.  

Nomination papers released today show that across Fenland 37 candidates have put forward their names to contest the eight divisions.  

That compares to 48 in 2017 when the last elections were held.  

All divisions are single member wards with the exception of March North and Waldersey that has two county councillors to represent it.  

Apart from the nine Conservatives seeking re-election, Labour has also put up nine candidates to oppose them.  

Independents field six candidates, the Green Party also has six names on the ballot papers whilst the Liberal Democrats have five candidates. 

There is also one candidate for UKIP and another to represent the Workers Party of Britain. 

Polling day is May 6 and the results should be known by the afternoon/evening of the following day.  

There is also a vote on the same day for the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and for the police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire.  

Here is how the candidates are spread across Fenland: we’ve included the 2017 results.

CHATTERIS

Chatteris Division for 2021 county council elections 

Chatteris Division for 2021 county council elections - Credit: CCC


MARCH NORTH AND WALDERSEY

March North candidates for county council 

March North candidates for county council - Credit: CCC


MARCH SOUTH AND RURAL 

March South candidates for 2021 elections to county council

March South candidates for 2021 elections to county council - Credit: CCC


WHITTLESEY NORTH 

whittlesey north 2021

Nominations for Whittlesey North for 2021 - Credit: CCC


WHITTLESEY SOUTH 

whittlesey south 2021

Nominations for Whittlesey South for 2021 county elections - Credit: CCC


WISBECH EAST 

wisbech east 2021

Nominations for Wisbech East for 2021 county elections - Credit: CCC


WISBECH SOUTH 

wisbech west 2021

Wisbech West nominations for 2021 - Credit: CCC


ROMAN BANK AND PECKOVER 

roman bank and peckover

Nominations for 2021 for Roman Bank and Peckover - Credit: CCC



Don't forget to follow our coverage of these important elections in coming weeks. 

