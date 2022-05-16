News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fenland District Council re-elects Councillor Alex Miscandlon for third term

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:31 AM May 16, 2022
Chairman, Cllr Alex Miscandlon (left) with Vice-Chairman, Cllr Nick Meekins

Chairman, Cllr Alex Miscandlon (left) with Vice-Chairman, Cllr Nick Meekins - Credit: Fenland District Council

Fenland District Council has re-elected Cllr Miscandlon as council chairman for his third term. 

Cllr Miscandlon was unanimously elected by his fellow councillors at the Annual Council meeting on May 12, the same meeting also saw Cllr Nick Meekins elected as vice chairman follow Cllr Rob Skoulding’s resignation from the role. 

While accepting the role, Cllr Miscandlon said: “Thank you to everyone who voted me to this position once again, to serve the Council as Chairman for another 12 months. I do will my best to uphold the standards set and hope that we have a very successful year.” 

Accepting his role, Cllr Meekins said: “Thank you to all my fellow members for this great opportunity. 

“Whilst I look forward to carrying out the role there is a tinge of regret that the reason for me being able to carry out this job is due to the ill health of Cllr Skoulding. 

“I hope that he continues his recovery.” 

