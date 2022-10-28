News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Local Council

Fenland District Council pays 100 per cent of council tax rebate

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:00 AM October 28, 2022
Fenland District Council leader Cllr Chris Boden.

Fenland District Council leader Cllr Chris Boden. - Credit: Archant

Fenland District Council is among the first in the country to pay 100 per cent of the council tax energy rebate. 

The scheme was started in February of this year to help households with the rising cost of fuel bills. 

The rebate payment of £150 will be paid to all households in council tax bands A-D in England.  

Nationwide data monitoring the scheme shows Fenland District Council is among 11 of 308 authorities who have paid 100 per cent of payments by the end of June, putting them in the top four per cent. 

Fenland District Council and Anglia Revenue Partnership’sand four other partner councils were the only local authorities in the region of the 45 councils in the East of England to make all payments by this time. 

In total, more than £6.3 million was paid to more than 41,000 households in Fenland. 

Fenland District Council also paid out more than 80 per cent of its ‘discretionary’ energy rebate payments by the end of July, ensuring additional assistance to vulnerable households.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Knowles Transport buys Stretham-based logistics firm
  2. 2 Martin Lewis reveals how women can claim £1,000s in pension shake-up
  3. 3 Catalogue of errors and 'neglectful practice' at care home
  1. 4 Hospital staff honoured as public says 'thank you' at awards ceremony
  2. 5 Combined Authority fallen foul of 'intense debate and poor behaviour'
  3. 6 Find out latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today
  4. 7 Council chief welcomes bus rescue amid uncertain future for some
  5. 8 If you are travelling, check out the roadworks and closures
  6. 9 Aldi issues urgent warning after discovering product poses fire risk
  7. 10 Barclay returns to cabinet less than two months after being axed

Leader of Fenland District Council, Cllr Chris Boden, said: “We have, in partnership with ARP, remained committed to making sure these rebate payments are made efficiently to provide essential financial help to our residents during the current cost of living crisis. 

“We have also been at the forefront of helping our software supplier design, develop and implement effective systems and processes in order to make these payments swiftly, which has helped pave the way and simplify the process for many other local authorities.” 

The council is also one of the few local authorities in England that has now allocated 100 per cent of its  COVID-19 Additional Relief Fund to local businesses. 

They were awarded around £1.9 million at the beginning of 2022 by the government to finance the relief fund aimed at providing additional financial support to businesses that suffered as a result of the pandemic and received no financial assistance through previous covid related relief schemes. 

All eligible businesses in Fenland were contacted by the council near the start of the year which resulted in 665 local businesses receiving financial aid to help them recover, spending all of the £1.9million award. 

Fenland District Council
Fenland News

Don't Miss

Karl Bradshaw died after he was struck by a vehicle in Peterborough.

Tribute to man who died in Peterborough fail-to-stop collision

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Flooding on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Highways

Spate of crashes in matter of hours amid thunderstorm warning

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Thieves targeted park and rides, car parks and even the Addenbrooke's hospital car park.

23 catalytic converters stolen in one week at car parks

Harry Goodman

person
Cromwell House Care Home in Huntingdon has been rated as 'Inadequate' in all areas by the Care Quality Commission.

Health Care | Updated

Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings

Alexander Gilham

person