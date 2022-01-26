Council to spend a penny or two from £8.4m 'pot' on new loos
- Credit: FDC
Pay and go toilets in Broad Street, March, are to be replaced as part of the £8.4m revamp of the town centre.
The toilets – modernised a decade ago as part of a £500,000 ‘loo initiative’ for all four Fenland towns – will be demolished.
Providing fit for purpose loos was essential, said town councillor Jan French who has fought to win approval for the Future High Streets Fund (FHSF).
“On a scale of one to ten – and ten being the higher rating – I'd say we are on at least a nine in getting what our town needs and deserves,” she said.
Cllr French welcomed Mayor Dr Nik Johnson to showcase the regeneration project: the Combined Authority provided £2m of the cost.
Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for social mobility and heritage, said: “The pandemic has taught us more than ever how important it is to build back better high streets, support businesses, improve the public realm, and celebrate pride in local communities.
“We want to make March a vibrant, destination market town where people want to live, work and visit, and this FHSF project will help us to achieve that.”
Most Read
- 1 Seven places where £4.9m road maintenance has been approved
- 2 56-bed care home backers revise access proposals
- 3 £4,000 raised for Natalie to live her dreams after cancer diagnosis
- 4 Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money
- 5 New dessert shop bids to become 'best in the area'
- 6 Farmer wins appeal to convert derelict barn into a house
- 7 Family's tribute to 'son in a million' killed in motorbike crash
- 8 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
- 9 Two escape unhurt after car plunges into river
- 10 Knife attack man hid over £3,500 of drugs at mum's home
MP Steve Barclay chaired a meeting of council leaders and officials for an update.
He said it was a “once in a generation opportunity to make a significant change to the High Street, with Government providing £6.4million of the £8.4million”.
Dr Johnson said he was proud of the work the Combined Authority was doing for March and to bring about the vision for “a greener, community-friendly town centre, with a thriving and prosperous future”.
March is just one of 72 chosen towns across England to be awarded a FHSF grant following a successful bid by Fenland District Council in 2019.
Five transformational projects are being delivered through the FHSF programme with completion scheduled by the end of March 2024.
It includes increased re-developing the Market Place, regenerating the Acre Road are, riverside enhancements and creating flats over shops.
Support will be given to bring vacant shops back into use and to help owners turn upper floor space into flats.
Council leader Chris Boden said other projects being worked on “includes preparing a bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund for Wisbech, which we’ll be submitting in the spring”.