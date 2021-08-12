News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Local Council

Councillors' delight after mayor saves high street project

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:19 PM August 12, 2021    Updated: 1:54 PM August 12, 2021
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson praised by March town councillors

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson (pictured) has been praised by March councillors after he stepped in to save the town's high street project. - Credit: YouTube/Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Councillors in March have shared their delight that a major project in the town can go ahead as planned thanks to a £1.1 million lifeline. 

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson has been backed by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Board to maintain the money awarded to Fenland District Council (FDC) for the March High Street Project. 

Councillor Jan French, deputy leader at FDC and county, district and town ward member for March, said: “The investment in March will make a huge difference to our residents, businesses and visitors.” 

The government said on Boxing Day last year it was awarding £6.47m in future high-street funding to the March project, on the basis this was matched by the combined authority. 

The board had decided to give £900,000 but an agreement in principle by former mayor James Palmer to give a further £1.1m was never ratified before he left office. 

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said without the extra £1.1m, the government would “likely have cut its grant, weakening the whole project and losing the Acre Road development in its entirety.” 

Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s portfolio holder for social mobility and heritage, said: “This is wonderful news for March.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
  2. 2 16 and 17-year-olds can ‘grab a jab’ at any walk-in centre 
  3. 3 Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle
  1. 4 'Constant hard work and commitment' leads to great GCSE results
  2. 5 Drug dealer caught with £1,500 of heroin in his bottom
  3. 6 Whittlesey Athletic mark moment of history with opening day delight
  4. 7 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  5. 8 Anglian Water on site after water main burst
  6. 9 Praise for Neale Wade students for 'overcoming challenges'
  7. 10 Councillors share their views on Wisbech incinerator plans

“Now we can breathe a sigh of relief and push ahead with the exciting proposals as planned.”   

The money will help transform Broad Street, the Market Place and the riverside areas of March, as well as reviving Acre Road. 

An idea of what March town centre thanks to high street project

A depiction of what the riverside area in March town centre could look like once the high street project is completed. - Credit: Fenland District Council

The project also aims to bring vacant retail units back into use, improve the appearance of shops and attract more shoppers into the town. 

Cllr Steve Count, leader of the Conservative group at Cambridgeshire County Council and district ward member for March, praised Dr Johnson for supporting the scheme. 

Cllr Count said: “There has been a lot of work behind the scenes on the project already, so it would have been extremely disappointing to see any of that go to waste.” 

Dr Johnson had also secured votes to rescue bids for the Wisbech Access Strategy project, which was threatened with a shortfall in funds. 

He said: “I’m determined that members of the combined authority will work together beyond politics to bring March, Wisbech and all Fenland the better deal they’re entitled to, not just now, but in future. 

“We all know they’ve been sidelined in the past, and that stops now.” 

Fenland District Council
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire hauliers speak on HGV driver shortage

Travel | Video

Hauliers face Covid and Brexit HGV driver shortage

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Hundred Road and Norwood Road March shut due to gas leak

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

All roads reopened after gas leaks cause day of disruption

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Jon Cooper jailed for incident outside pub

Peterborough Crown Court

Customer beaten up for asking man to turn music down outside pub  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Chris Newman of Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey

Coronavirus

Covid-19: Staff shortage forces restaurant to shut

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon