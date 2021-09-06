Volunteers give MP tour of Gault Wood
- Credit: Facebook / Steve Barclay
MP Steve Barclay has visited Gault Wood in March for a guided tour around the woodland from volunteers.
The wood was transformed from a wheat field in 1994 to a 16-acre wood with 10,000 trees.
The pandemic has been a period where many people have spent more time outdoors.
Some have reconnected with and appreciated the importance of nature around the area.
Steve said: “It was great to visit.
“Whilst I was there, I spoke to members of the Woodland Trust about how nature sites can help with people’s mental health and well-being, as well as the value of planting more trees as part of the planning process.
“I also found out about all the hard work they’ve done.”
“I’m keen to see sites like this expanded”.
Through Barclay’s role in the Treasury, he is working to promote more nature sites with public access given the wider health benefits it offers.