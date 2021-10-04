News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Local Council

Gallery

Children make their voice heard in Wenny Meadow campaign

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:10 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 12:15 PM October 4, 2021
Children aged between four and 13, join 340 adults who have written to Fenland District Council

Children aged between four and 13, join 340 adults who have written to Fenland District Council to object plans for a development of 93 homes on Wenny Road Meadow - Credit: Rob Morris / Kev Gregory

More than 50 children have written to Fenland District Council asking them to save Wenny Road Meadow from the development of 93 homes. 

The children, aged between four and 13, join 340 adults who have written to the council to object the plans. 

This is thought to be a record number of written objections against a single planning application within Fenland. 

On October 2, children representing Glebelands Primary Academy, Kingsfield Primary School, Cromwell Community College, Chatteris Guides, Brownies, District Rainbows, Cubs and Beavers met to talk about their campaign. 

They were joined by councillor Hilary Cox Condron, vice-chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s “Communities, Social Mobility and Inclusion committee” and board member of Natural Cambridgeshire.

Children aged between four and 13, join 340 adults who have written to Fenland District Council

Children aged between four and 13, join 340 adults who have written to Fenland District Council to object plans for a development of 93 homes on Wenny Road Meadow - Credit: Rob Morris

The children were joined by councillor Hilary Cox Condron on October 2

The children were joined by councillor Hilary Cox Condron at Wenny Road Meadow on October 2. She listened to their views on the meadow, why they think it's important, and what it means to them. - Credit: Kev Gregory

The children were joined by councillor Hilary Cox Condron at Wenny Road Meadow on October 2

The children were joined by councillor Hilary Cox Condron at Wenny Road Meadow on October 2. She listened to their views on the meadow, why they think it's important, and what it means to them. - Credit: Kev Gregory

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Condron listened to each of the children talk about their views on the meadow, why they think it’s important, and what it means to them. 

She spent an hour talking to parents and passing walkers about the plans while the children searched for conkers, climbed trees, and splashed about in heavy rain. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock  
  2. 2 Inquiry demand into housing ‘disaster’ and ‘fiasco’ under former mayor
  3. 3 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
  1. 4 Love Island stars go down a storm at night club launch 
  2. 5 'Disturbing' paedophile used TikTok and WhatsApp to prey on young girls
  3. 6 Village pub looks set to become holiday let
  4. 7 Cambridgeshire home to government’s emergency supply of fuel tankers  
  5. 8 Van stuck under 'Britain's most bashed bridge' at Ely station
  6. 9 Sour taste of defeat on unlucky day for our Fenland sides
  7. 10 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash

One passing dog walker told Councillor Condron how during lockdown walking on the meadow “saved her”. 

Cllr Condron said: “How wonderful to meet these young campaigners in Chatteris and hear about the letters, council speeches, leafleting and petitioning they have been doing.

“They gave me hope, but I left with a heavy heart.” 

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to play with their friends.

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to play with their friends. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to climb trees.

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to climb trees and spend time with their friends. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to climb trees and spend time with their friends.

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to climb trees and spend time with their friends. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Plans to build 93 homes on the former Manor Park in Chatteris are due to be considered by the council soon. 

Last month, Girl Guide Evelyn Patterson urged Chatteris Town Council to object to the proposals but felt as though she had been ignored. 

Determined to give children a voice, she created letter templates and spoke to Rainbows, Brownies and Guides about the fate of the much-loved meadow. 

Some of the children with the 'Save Wenny Road Meadow' banner in Chatteris.

Some of the children with the 'Save Wenny Road Meadow' banner in Chatteris. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Children playing in Wenny Road Meadow in heavy rain.

Children playing in Wenny Road Meadow in heavy rain. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Children in Chatteris use Wenny Road Meadow to play with friends, walk dogs, search for conkers, climbing trees.

Children in Chatteris use Wenny Road Meadow to play with friends, walk dogs, search for conkers, climbing trees and so much more. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to search for conkers with their friends.

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to search for conkers with their friends. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Cllr Condron said: “We know how important being in nature is for the development of our children: for wellbeing, for health, and for connections to the environment.

“We talk about the importance of loving where you live, taking care of neighbours and developing a strong sense of ‘place’, then so easily dismiss local concerns and campaigns.

"Taking care of our back yard is exactly what we should be doing.” 

Fenland District Council
Planning
Chatteris News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

March High Street March Broad Street March market

Cambs Live

Mayor wins support for March make-over

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Three teenage boys have been arrested in Doddington in connection with a series of racially aggravated crimes in Cambridge.

Cambs Live | Updated

Boys arrested over racially aggravated crimes banned from Cambridge

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Plans for a 43-home estate on Elm Road in March, Cambridgeshire

Planning

43-home estate may not be ideal location, admits developer

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Liam Waters was fined for fly-tipping after his commercial waste was found dumped by the roadside in New Road, Chatteris. 

Fenland District Council

Fly-tipping fine for man who paid 'scrap dealer' £40 to dispose of fridges

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon