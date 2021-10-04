Gallery

Published: 12:10 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM October 4, 2021

Children aged between four and 13, join 340 adults who have written to Fenland District Council to object plans for a development of 93 homes on Wenny Road Meadow - Credit: Rob Morris / Kev Gregory

More than 50 children have written to Fenland District Council asking them to save Wenny Road Meadow from the development of 93 homes.

The children, aged between four and 13, join 340 adults who have written to the council to object the plans.

This is thought to be a record number of written objections against a single planning application within Fenland.

On October 2, children representing Glebelands Primary Academy, Kingsfield Primary School, Cromwell Community College, Chatteris Guides, Brownies, District Rainbows, Cubs and Beavers met to talk about their campaign.

They were joined by councillor Hilary Cox Condron, vice-chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s “Communities, Social Mobility and Inclusion committee” and board member of Natural Cambridgeshire.

Children aged between four and 13, join 340 adults who have written to Fenland District Council to object plans for a development of 93 homes on Wenny Road Meadow

The children were joined by councillor Hilary Cox Condron at Wenny Road Meadow on October 2. She listened to their views on the meadow, why they think it's important, and what it means to them.

The children were joined by councillor Hilary Cox Condron at Wenny Road Meadow on October 2. She listened to their views on the meadow, why they think it's important, and what it means to them. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Councillor Condron listened to each of the children talk about their views on the meadow, why they think it’s important, and what it means to them.

She spent an hour talking to parents and passing walkers about the plans while the children searched for conkers, climbed trees, and splashed about in heavy rain.

One passing dog walker told Councillor Condron how during lockdown walking on the meadow “saved her”.

Cllr Condron said: “How wonderful to meet these young campaigners in Chatteris and hear about the letters, council speeches, leafleting and petitioning they have been doing.

“They gave me hope, but I left with a heavy heart.”

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to play with their friends.

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to climb trees and spend time with their friends.

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to climb trees and spend time with their friends. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Plans to build 93 homes on the former Manor Park in Chatteris are due to be considered by the council soon.

Last month, Girl Guide Evelyn Patterson urged Chatteris Town Council to object to the proposals but felt as though she had been ignored.

Determined to give children a voice, she created letter templates and spoke to Rainbows, Brownies and Guides about the fate of the much-loved meadow.

Some of the children with the 'Save Wenny Road Meadow' banner in Chatteris.

Children playing in Wenny Road Meadow in heavy rain.

Children in Chatteris use Wenny Road Meadow to play with friends, walk dogs, search for conkers, climbing trees and so much more.

Children use Wenny Road Meadow in Chatteris to search for conkers with their friends. - Credit: Kev Gregory

Cllr Condron said: “We know how important being in nature is for the development of our children: for wellbeing, for health, and for connections to the environment.

“We talk about the importance of loving where you live, taking care of neighbours and developing a strong sense of ‘place’, then so easily dismiss local concerns and campaigns.

"Taking care of our back yard is exactly what we should be doing.”