Published: 3:35 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM September 29, 2021

The Combined Authority pushed forward the fresh new fit-for-the-future look for March's Broad Street at a meeting earlier today (September 29) Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

Members of the board have approved the use of £180,000 to start the detailed design for rejuvenating Broad Street in March.

The Combined Authority pushed forward the fresh new fit-for-the-future look at a meeting earlier today (September 29).

In a unanimous vote, welcomed by the Mayor, Dr Nik Johnson as “good news for the wonderful market town of March", members united behind the mayor’s proposal to free money to accelerate the plan.

The money set aside by the Combined Authority last August will now speed up bringing plans to life as part of improvements laid out by the March Area Transport Study (MATS).

A spokesperson said: “Accelerating delivery is crucial to help March to meet the Future High Streets Fund (FHSF) deadline.”

“It will drive growth, improve people’s experience and ensure future sustainability."

The Combined Authority is working with Fenland District Council on the project and has provided funding for highways work to make transport greener and safer.

Councillor Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council said: “Councillors and residents of March are aware that the Combined Authority Board’s ‘generosity’ is making possible the improvement work in March.”

Part of the FHSF proposal has been aligned with the preliminary design proposals from the MATS to create consistency in design, delivery and outcomes.

The funding has to be spent by March 2024.

Failure to progress the proposed MATS Improvement Schemes would endanger March’s regeneration, with a likely knock-on failure to bring about desired changes in the town centre.

The current stage of the MATS is due for completion next month.

This includes Outline Business Case (OBC) and preliminary design for a package of schemes including:

A141 / Twenty Foot Road traffic signals

A141 / Peas Hill Roundabout (60m ICD) and Hostmoor Avenue roundabout

High Street / St Peter’s Road traffic signal improvements

Broad Street / Dartford Road / Station Road mini roundabout with Broad Street one lane in each direction.

Development of a Northern Industrial Link Road (NILR)

The MATS study is running under budget with an underspend of approximately £250,000 and the £180,000 will come from these savings.