Published: 3:59 PM October 1, 2021

Ralph Butcher and his wife Pat with FDC chairman Alex Miscandlon in the chamber of Fenland Council. - Credit: FDC

He became the face of the campaign to build the Kings Dyke crossing and for Ralph Butcher there was a special vote of thanks for his efforts.

Fenland District Council applauded their former colleague and presented him with a framed certificate in appreciation of his efforts.

The council had previously voted to name the crossing after him – the Ralph Butcher Causeway will open next year.

Council chairman Alex Miscandlon described his “continuous and tireless determination” to get the crossing built.

“He fought for this for over 40 years – well done Ralph,” said Cllr Miscandlon.

Mr Butcher said he was elected as a councillor in 1971 and the crossing was being talked of then.

“For Wisbech councillors –keep pushing for your railway,” he said.

Mr Butcher said he accepted the honour on behalf of all those other councillors and officers who had worked to get the crossing agreed and built.

“At last, we have nearly got there,” he added.

Council leader Chris Boden says naming the bridge after Mr Bucher is “fitting recognition” of his efforts.