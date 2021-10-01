News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Local Council

Applause for Ralph Butcher after 50 year battle for Kings Dyke

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:59 PM October 1, 2021   
Ralph Butcher and his wife Pat with FDC chairman Alex Miscandlon

Ralph Butcher and his wife Pat with FDC chairman Alex Miscandlon in the chamber of Fenland Council. - Credit: FDC

He became the face of the campaign to build the Kings Dyke crossing and for Ralph Butcher there was a special vote of thanks for his efforts. 

Fenland District Council applauded their former colleague and presented him with a framed certificate in appreciation of his efforts.  

The council had previously voted to name the crossing after him – the Ralph Butcher Causeway will open next year. 

Council chairman Alex Miscandlon described his “continuous and tireless determination” to get the crossing built.  

“He fought for this for over 40 years – well done Ralph,” said Cllr Miscandlon.  

You may also want to watch:

Mr Butcher said he was elected as a councillor in 1971 and the crossing was being talked of then.  

“For Wisbech councillors –keep pushing for your railway,” he said.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Disturbing' paedophile used TikTok and WhatsApp to prey on young girls
  2. 2 Three boys arrested over 'disgraceful' racially aggravated crimes banned from city
  3. 3 Son's emotional tribute to 'beautiful and gentle' mum killed in A141 crash
  1. 4 Retired teacher, 82, charged with sexual offences against a child
  2. 5 Mayor wins support for March make-over
  3. 6 Fly-tipping fine for man who paid 'scrap dealer' £40 to dispose of fridges
  4. 7 Shocking photo from the Fens used in rail safety campaign
  5. 8 Man receives 20 parking fines totalling £2,000 despite paying online each time
  6. 9 43-home estate may not be ideal location, admits developer
  7. 10 Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air

Mr Butcher said he accepted the honour on behalf of all those other councillors and officers who had worked to get the crossing agreed and built.  

“At last, we have nearly got there,” he added.  

Council leader Chris Boden says naming the bridge after Mr Bucher is “fitting recognition” of his efforts. 

Fenland District Council
Whittlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman dies and four remain in hospital following collision at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, on Friday September 24.

Cambs Live

Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Three vehicles collided on the A141 between March and Guyhirn in Cambridgeshire just after 3pm.

Cambs Live | Updated

Rings End A141 closed after three vehicle collision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Arrest of Bury St Edmunds man

Cambs Live

Man arrested after suspected drink or drug-fuelled A141 crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Stewarding the flow of cars for fuel at Sainsbury's, Ely 

Cambs Live

The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon