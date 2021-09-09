Published: 2:02 PM September 9, 2021

Some of the furnishings and office equipment being sold by Cambridgeshire County Council. The online auction finishes next month. - Credit: Archant

Vast quantities of office paraphenalia from Shire Hall, Cambridge, is up for sale as the county council moves out to a new HQ at Alconbury.

An auction is being held in partnership with Peterborough-based William George, one of the UK’s leading online auction houses.

You have until October 6 at 3pm to bid and buy one of 163 furniture lots in a mini sale of the century.

A county council spokesperson said the items were “no longer needed” and now they will find out if any of the lots are actually required by individuals or groups.

The spokesperson said the auction supported the council’s climate change priorities.

That means rather than disposing of landfill, furniture, computer equipment and office accessories via landfill, they felt an auction offered the best solution.

“Residents, community groups and businesses are invited to place their bids,” said the spokesperson.

Anyone bidding online will be made aware of a 22 per cent buyers’ premium and 20 per cent ‘VAT on the hammer’ extra.

Council leader Lucy Nethsingha said: “In preparation for the move to Alconbury Weald, we have carried out an extensive review of the contents of Shire Hall.

“We took into consideration what can be transferred to the new offices.”

She said: “Although we are able to make use of many of the items in our new accommodation, there are others which are no longer needed primarily due to our agile working policy.”

Deputy council leader Elisa Meschini said: “With both our financial position and environmental priorities in mind, it’s important that we make the best use of all our resources, even those we no longer need.

“With an increasing number of residents now working remotely, this is a good opportunity to offer the fixtures and fittings they may need to furnish home offices.”

Councillor Tom Sanderson, leader of the council’s independent group, said: “Sustainability and environmental impact are key considerations of our new joint Administration.

“Offering the opportunity for these items to be re-used - rather than going to landfill - supports us in our recent decision to bring forward our net zero carbon emissions target towards 2030.”