Ralph Butcher, who served as a town, district and county councillor, drove the campaign to build the King's Dyke crossing near Whittlesey. - Credit: Archive

Councillors have paid tribute to a “tenacious, hard-working” man who drove a 50-year campaign to build the King’s Dyke crossing.

Ralph Butcher was first elected as a councillor in 1971 when a crossing over King’s Dyke in Whittlesey was initially discussed.

Mr Butcher served for many years on Whittlesey Town Council, where he became the town’s longest serving councillor, as well as at Fenland District Council (FDC) and Cambridgeshire County Council.

He retired from his council roles in May 2019.

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of FDC, said: “He was a truly committed public servant who made an outstanding contribution to the work of this council, and of Whittlesey Town and Cambridgeshire County councils, too.

“He will be so very missed by all those who knew him, and I send my heartfelt condolences to his family at this sad time.”

During his time at FDC, Mr Butcher was chairman from May 2009 to May 2011, as well as vice-chairman and portfolio holder for rural affairs and wellbeing.

He was also a member of various committees including cabinet, planning and licensing.

Ralph Butcher (centre) was awarded a certificate by Fenland District Council for his efforts to campaign for the King's Dyke crossing. Ralph pictured with Cllr Alex Miscandlon and wife Pat. - Credit: FDC

But his determination to build the King's Dyke crossing was honoured when this was renamed the Ralph Butcher Causeway in February 2021.

Seven months later, Mr Butcher was presented with a certificate on behalf of FDC for his role in securing the £32 million scheme.

Mr Butcher was also well-known locally for his coal and aggregate merchant business, T R Butcher & Son, formed by his father in 1954.

The Whittlesey councillor worked alongside his father after leaving school and later took over the business, before it was sold in 2008.

Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of FDC, worked alongside Mr Butcher as a fellow ward councillor for Benwick, Coates and Eastrea.

“I was always so grateful for his support and guidance, and really valued his friendship and wise counsel,” Cllr Miscandlon said.

“I was also delighted to present Ralph with the certificate for his role in instigating the Kings Dyke Crossing Scheme.

“It was fitting recognition of a man who always fought for the interests of local people and who gave over five decades to working in public life.”

Cllr Miscandlon added: “He was a tenacious, hard-working and one-of-a-kind councillor who was determined to make Whittlesey, and the whole of Fenland, a better place for everyone.”

Flags have been lowed at FDC offices at Fenland Hall in March as a mark of respect.

A minute’s silence will take place in Mr Butcher’s memory at FDC’s next cabinet and council meetings on October 3.