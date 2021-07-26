Mayor to walk in high heels at sponsored walk
- Credit: The Mayor of Wisbech
The Mayor of Wisbech will be taking part in a sponsored charity walk next month (August) wearing high heels around the route.
The ‘walk a mile in their shoes’ event, ran by the Ferry Project, is in aid of Domestic Violence.
Participants will walk a mile around Wisbech park on Sunday August 8 at 1:30pm in each other’s shoes to highlight their stance against domestic abuse.
Men will wear heeled shoes while women wear a trouser suit and tie with flat shoes.
The Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Andrew Lynn, said: “I will be joining Kieth Smith and others in walking a mile around Wisbech park.
“Please do support us if you’re there.
“No one should suffer this inhuman act.”
Individuals involved in the walk will be asked to raise £100 in sponsorship, with an overall target of £10,000.
They will be spreading the message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated in Fenland.
All money raised will go towards a crisis fund, which can be accessed by local people fleeing domestic abuse.