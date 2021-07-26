Published: 4:33 PM July 26, 2021

(R) Cllr Andrew Lynn and (L) Kieth Smith, will be taking part in 'Walk a mile in their shoes' charity walk next month (August) - Credit: The Mayor of Wisbech

The Mayor of Wisbech will be taking part in a sponsored charity walk next month (August) wearing high heels around the route.

The ‘walk a mile in their shoes’ event, ran by the Ferry Project, is in aid of Domestic Violence.

Participants will walk a mile around Wisbech park on Sunday August 8 at 1:30pm in each other’s shoes to highlight their stance against domestic abuse.

Men will wear heeled shoes while women wear a trouser suit and tie with flat shoes.

The Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Andrew Lynn, said: “I will be joining Kieth Smith and others in walking a mile around Wisbech park.

You may also want to watch:

“Please do support us if you’re there.

“No one should suffer this inhuman act.”

Individuals involved in the walk will be asked to raise £100 in sponsorship, with an overall target of £10,000.

They will be spreading the message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated in Fenland.

All money raised will go towards a crisis fund, which can be accessed by local people fleeing domestic abuse.



