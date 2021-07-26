News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mayor to walk in high heels at sponsored walk

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:33 PM July 26, 2021   
(R) Cllr Andrew Lynn and (L) Kieth Smith, will be taking part in 'Walk a mile in their shoes' next month (August)

(R) Cllr Andrew Lynn and (L) Kieth Smith, will be taking part in 'Walk a mile in their shoes' charity walk next month (August)

The Mayor of Wisbech will be taking part in a sponsored charity walk next month (August) wearing high heels around the route. 

The ‘walk a mile in their shoes’ event, ran by the Ferry Project, is in aid of Domestic Violence. 

Participants will walk a mile around Wisbech park on Sunday August 8 at 1:30pm in each other’s shoes to highlight their stance against domestic abuse. 

Men will wear heeled shoes while women wear a trouser suit and tie with flat shoes. 

The Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Andrew Lynn, said: “I will be joining Kieth Smith and others in walking a mile around Wisbech park. 

“Please do support us if you’re there. 

“No one should suffer this inhuman act.” 

Individuals involved in the walk will be asked to raise £100 in sponsorship, with an overall target of £10,000. 

They will be spreading the message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated in Fenland. 

All money raised will go towards a crisis fund, which can be accessed by local people fleeing domestic abuse. 


