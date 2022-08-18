Cyclists call bicycle plates and insurance 'unenforceable and unworkable'

People have also been expressing their upset and praise for the ideas on social media - Credit: Archant

Chatteris Cycling Club raises concerns after being told cyclists could end up with imposed speed limits and registration after transport secretary raises concerns over road safety and cyclists.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has proposed that the government, who is now agreed, should review whether or not cyclists should have number plates, insurance and have to follow 20mph speed limits.

There’s concerns among the public about these plans coming to fruition.

Chairperson for Chatteris Cycling Club, George Alexaander, said: “Mr Shapps appears to be good at 'coming up with' ideas that turn out to be unenforceable or unworkable when they are faced with reality.

“Is he suggesting that every single cyclist in the UK should have compulsory insurance? What should that insurance cover?

“Is the DVLA going to manage the registration of 50 million cycles?

“If you look up how many times these ideas have been floated in the past, they always hit the same reality - unworkable and unenforceable without huge investment in police and licensing authority.

While talking to George, he said “I think that is very likely” that the perception of cyclists being a problem is only going to be exacerbated with these regulation “as more people will then assume that the new regulations must mean there really was a significant problem in the first place.”

Shapps told the Daily Mail: "Somewhere where cyclists are actually not breaking the law is when they speed, and that cannot be right, so I absolutely propose extending speed limit restrictions to cyclists.

"Particularly where you've got 20mph limits on increasing numbers of roads, cyclists can easily exceed those, so I want to make speed limits apply to cyclists.

"That obviously does then lead you into the question of: ‘Well, how are you going to recognise the cyclist? Do you need registration plates and insurance?’ And that sort of thing”

Officials from the Department for Transport acknowledged that the measures brought up by Shapps would require cyclists to have either number plates or other markings that could be used for identification for law enforcement.

The idea of mandatory insurance is also being discussed by officials.

As it stands, the plans Shapps has made are currently just outlines.