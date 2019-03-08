MEP Lucy Nethsingha signs up to cross party pro Europe declaration in Brussels ahead of speaking in Ely rally

Local MEP Lucy Nethsingha was among a Cross Party Group of UK Members of the European Parliament has signed a Declaration committing themselves to work together in the face of brexit, and have called upon continental colleagues to support their efforts. Picture; LIB DEMS Archant

Lib Dem MEP Lucy Nethsingha - until her election the county council group leader for her party - is one of the signatories to a cross party pro Europe declaration signed in Brussels.

The MEP tweeted this week that "we must stop Brexit to ensure a greener, better future for the UK citizens".

She will be one of the guest speakers in Ely on Saturday at a pro Europe rally that is attracting widespread support.

Ms Nethsingha is also one of those to have joined with a cross party group of UK members of the European Parliament to sign a declaration committing themselves to work together in the face of Brexit; they have called upon continental colleagues to support their efforts.

Meeting in Brussels, representatives of the Green, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Alliance, Plaid Cymru and Scottish National Party were able to sign "the Brussels Declaration" which states:

We, the undersigned UK Members of the European Parliament, representing England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, declare as follows:

The proroguing, or shutting down the UK Parliament in order to limit scrutiny of the implications of a potential no deal Brexit is completely unacceptable. Limiting the opportunity for MPs to debate, vote and crucially, to legislate, cannot be the response to a referendum in which Leave campaigned for the UK Parliament to "take back control".

In the continuation of the spirit that UK MEPs have worked in since the 2016 Referendum we commit ourselves to continue to work across party lines and declare that it is vital that MPs do likewise.

We were all elected just four months ago with clear mandates. We are working together. We call upon our European friends and colleagues to assist domestic efforts in keeping the door open to us.

The Declaration was signed by:

Green Party

Molly Scott Cato MEP

Alexandra Phillips MEP

Magid Magid MEP

Scott Ainslie MEP

Ellie Chowns MEP

Gina Dowding MEP

Catherine Rowett MEP

Labour Party

Richard Corbett MEP

Seb Dance MEP

Jude Kirton-Darling MEP

Neena Gill MEP

John Howarth MEP

Theresa Griffin MEP

Jackie Jones MEP

Julie Ward MEP

Rory Palmer MEP

Claude Moraes MEP

Liberal Democrat Party

Catherine Bearder MEP

Caroline Voaden MEP

Chris Davies MEP

Phil Bennion MEP

Jane Brophy MEP

Judith Bunting MEP

Dinesh Dhamija MEP

Barbara Ann Gibson MEP

Anthony Hook MEP

Martin Horwood MEP

Shaffaq Mohammed MEP

Lucy Nethsingha MEP

Bill Newton Dunn MEP

Sheila Ritchie MEP

Irina Von Wiese MEP

Alliance Party

Naomi Long MEP

Plaid Cymru

Jill Evans MEP

Scottish National Party

Alyn Smith MEP

Aileen Mcleod MEP

Christian Allard MEP