Wilfred Leonard Thompson of Doddington turns 100 on May 29 and his family have planned a lockdown party for his big day. Picture: Supplied/Family Archant

A well-known groundsman from the Fens will soon be celebrating his 100th birthday and his family have planned his lockdown party.

Wilfred Leonard Thompson, born on May 29 1920 at Seagate Murrow near Wisbech, will celebrate his big day at his Doddington home in the garden.

Mr Thompson went to Gorefield School until he was 14-years-old before working as an agricultural worker for Mr Ward & Son.

He moved to Doddington in 1950 then worked for March railway until 1961 and later for Whittlesey brickyards until retirement.

He married the late Wyn for 57 years, has one son Michael, one daughter Brenda, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Mr Thompson is a life member of The Isle of Ely football League from 1971 and has interests in football, cricket, gardening, and any sport on TV.

He was also the groundsman for Doddington Football Club and Wimblington Cricket club and now lives at Manor Estate in Doddington.

His daughter, Brenda Palomar, said: “We had a party planned at his house as he has a big garden, but of course this has been cancelled.

“So my husband and I, my brother and his wife will just be with him for a piece of cake and a drink.

“His cleaner has arranged for people living near him to gather on the green on Manor Estate 1pm to sing happy birthday, he does not know this, so it will be a surprise.”