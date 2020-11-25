Advanced search

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s John Devine releases hilarious lockdown shopping song

PUBLISHED: 12:20 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 25 November 2020

Archant

A local radio star has released a hilariously relatable lockdown shopping song complete with a side-splitting music video to go with it.

John Devine of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire is keeping his Twitter fans entertained during lockdown number two with the release of his latest comedy song.

Filmed at the Lidl supermarket in March, Devine films and sings along as he visits his “favourite supermarket” to buy some essentials.

The catchy sing-along video, which has had nearly 500 views, features John’s classic face pulling as well as some well-crafted and witty lyrics.

Devine also shows off his home-made ‘special offer voucher’ which gets him a free tin of sardines when spending more than £200 in-store.

The entire song comes in at just under one minute and thirty seconds and ends on an alarmingly relatable note, forgetting your mask.

