Mini London Marathon success in wheelchair category for March 12-year-old Chloe who was cheered on to success by her proud family

Chloe Lewis, 12, of March, who was born with spina bifida, came second in her category in the mini marathon staged as part of the London Marathon. Picture; FAMILY Archant

A March girl who was born with spina bifida has come second in her category in the mini marathon staged on Sunday as part of the London Marathon.

Chloe Lewis, 12, of Acacia Grove, was part of the line-up for the under 14s group in wheelchair category for 5km.

She completed the course in 19 minutes 41 seconds and was delighted with her performance as she collected the silver medal.

“I managed to get round in four minutes less than I did last year when I took the bronze,” said the Neale-Wade Academy pupil.

Cheering on were her parents Jon and Sarah Lewis and her grand father Charles and her older sister Raveena and family friends.

“She's been doing wheelchair racing for about three and a half years,” said her grand father. “She trains at Harlow wheelchair racing club under the tutorage of Richard Chissario is a paralympian.”

Mr Lewis said they family organise for Chloe to get to Harlow every Wednesday after school and they are hopeful one day she will reach the Paralympics.

Chloe has raised approximately £800 in sponsorship which is to go to Moorfields Eye Hospital in London where her grandma Gillian Lewis is receiving ongoing treatment for eye cancer.

