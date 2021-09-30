Gallery

Published: 5:25 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 5:36 PM September 30, 2021

Excellence and exemplary service were recognised at the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Excellence Awards.

Hosting the event was chief fire officer Chris Strickland together with assistant chief fire officer Jon Anderson.

They were joined by deputy chief executive Matthew Warren and head of media and communication Hayley Douglas.

Long service and good conduct medals were presented by the lord lieutenant Julie Spence.

Mr Strickland presented other awards together with fire authority vice chair Cllr Mohammed Jamil.

Mr Strickland said: “Our awards allow us to celebrate all the hard work and dedication shown by staff and to thank them and their families for providing great support.”

Long Service (20 years) and Good Conduct medal recipients

Vinnie Crook – Station Commander, Training Centre, Huntingdon

Daniel Heathcote – watch commander, Huntingdon

Sean Hedger - station commander, Dogsthorpe





Gareth Horrocks – crew commander, Thorney

John Tyrrell – watch commander, fire protection, Cambridge

Long Service Award Support Staff

20 years of public service.

Hayley Douglas

Kevin James – Community Safety Officer

Long Service presentation

John Barlow – 40 years’

Chairman's Award

Those who have recently retired having completed at least 25 years' service.

Rob Allport – watch commander, Stanground.

Sean Dunthorne – firefighter, Whittlesey

Martin Gridley – finance manager

Excellence Awards



COVID-19 Resources Cell

The team, involving Stuart Smith, Steve Beaton, Jamie Johnson, Tracey Stradling, Jenni Illingworth and Charlotte Lock for their pandemic efforts..

COVID-19 Secure Workplace implementation

The health and safety team and Tamsin Mirfin for ensuring all CFRS premises were safe and Covid secure.

ICT Shared Service team

For exceptional support

Media and Communication team

For exemplary support



Operational Support Group and Commercial team

Outstanding efforts to source additional PPE.



Driver Training team

Blue light training for ambulance staff

Recruitment team

Outstanding response



Training Centre team

Delivering above and beyond expectations.



ICCS and mobilising system procurement and first stage implementation

Completion of a significant procurement and equipment installation.



Huntingdon Fire Station White Watch

Excellent initial actions during a minibus crash

Paul Oliver

Strong performance in stepping up to group commander managerial role

Stocker Standen and Adam King

For their work for the working at height project.

Littleport Fire Station

Impressive fundraising efforts over many years



Chief Fire Officer's Commendation – Myles Strickland

For off duty lifesaving actions