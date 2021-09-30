Gallery
Lord lieutenant joins a chorus of thanks to county's fire service
- Credit: Cambs Fire
Excellence and exemplary service were recognised at the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Excellence Awards.
Hosting the event was chief fire officer Chris Strickland together with assistant chief fire officer Jon Anderson.
They were joined by deputy chief executive Matthew Warren and head of media and communication Hayley Douglas.
Long service and good conduct medals were presented by the lord lieutenant Julie Spence.
Mr Strickland presented other awards together with fire authority vice chair Cllr Mohammed Jamil.
Mr Strickland said: “Our awards allow us to celebrate all the hard work and dedication shown by staff and to thank them and their families for providing great support.”
Long Service (20 years) and Good Conduct medal recipients
Vinnie Crook – Station Commander, Training Centre, Huntingdon
Daniel Heathcote – watch commander, Huntingdon
Sean Hedger - station commander, Dogsthorpe
Gareth Horrocks – crew commander, Thorney
John Tyrrell – watch commander, fire protection, Cambridge
Long Service Award Support Staff
20 years of public service.
Hayley Douglas
Kevin James – Community Safety Officer
Long Service presentation
John Barlow – 40 years’
Chairman's Award
Those who have recently retired having completed at least 25 years' service.
Rob Allport – watch commander, Stanground.
Sean Dunthorne – firefighter, Whittlesey
Martin Gridley – finance manager
Excellence Awards
COVID-19 Resources Cell
The team, involving Stuart Smith, Steve Beaton, Jamie Johnson, Tracey Stradling, Jenni Illingworth and Charlotte Lock for their pandemic efforts..
COVID-19 Secure Workplace implementation
The health and safety team and Tamsin Mirfin for ensuring all CFRS premises were safe and Covid secure.
ICT Shared Service team
For exceptional support
Media and Communication team
For exemplary support
Operational Support Group and Commercial team
Outstanding efforts to source additional PPE.
Driver Training team
Blue light training for ambulance staff
Recruitment team
Outstanding response
Training Centre team
Delivering above and beyond expectations.
ICCS and mobilising system procurement and first stage implementation
Completion of a significant procurement and equipment installation.
Huntingdon Fire Station White Watch
Excellent initial actions during a minibus crash
Paul Oliver
Strong performance in stepping up to group commander managerial role
Stocker Standen and Adam King
For their work for the working at height project.
Littleport Fire Station
Impressive fundraising efforts over many years
Chief Fire Officer's Commendation – Myles Strickland
For off duty lifesaving actions