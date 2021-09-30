News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Lord lieutenant joins a chorus of thanks to county's fire service

John Elworthy

Published: 5:25 PM September 30, 2021    Updated: 5:36 PM September 30, 2021
Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Excellence and exemplary service were recognised at the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Excellence Awards.  

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Hosting the event was chief fire officer Chris Strickland together with assistant chief fire officer Jon Anderson. 

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD


Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

They were joined by deputy chief executive Matthew Warren and head of media and communication Hayley Douglas. 

Long service and good conduct medals were presented by the lord lieutenant Julie Spence. 

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Mr Strickland presented other awards together with fire authority vice chair Cllr Mohammed Jamil.  

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Mr Strickland said: “Our awards allow us to celebrate all the hard work and dedication shown by staff and to thank them and their families for providing great support.” 

Long Service (20 years) and Good Conduct medal recipients  

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD


Vinnie Crook – Station Commander, Training Centre, Huntingdon  

Daniel Heathcote – watch commander, Huntingdon  

Sean Hedger - station commander, Dogsthorpe  


Gareth Horrocks – crew commander, Thorney

 

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

John Tyrrell – watch commander, fire protection, Cambridge  

Long Service Award Support Staff  
20 years of public service.  

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD


Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD


Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Hayley Douglas  

Kevin James – Community Safety Officer 

Long Service presentation  
John Barlow – 40 years’  

Chairman's Award  
Those who have recently retired having completed at least 25 years' service.  

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD


Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD


Rob Allport – watch commander, Stanground. 

Sean Dunthorne – firefighter, Whittlesey  

Martin Gridley – finance manager  

Excellence Awards  
 

COVID-19 Resources Cell  
The team, involving Stuart Smith, Steve Beaton, Jamie Johnson, Tracey Stradling, Jenni Illingworth and Charlotte Lock for their pandemic efforts.. 

COVID-19 Secure Workplace implementation  
The health and safety team and Tamsin Mirfin for ensuring all CFRS premises were safe and Covid secure.   

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD


ICT Shared Service team  
For exceptional support  

Media and Communication team  
For exemplary support 

  
Operational Support Group and Commercial team  
Outstanding efforts to source additional PPE.  
  
Driver Training team  
Blue light training for ambulance staff   

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue awards night

Cambs fire and rescue awards night - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD

Recruitment team  
Outstanding response 

  
Training Centre team  
Delivering above and beyond expectations.  
  
ICCS and mobilising system procurement and first stage implementation  
Completion of a significant procurement and equipment installation. 
  
Huntingdon Fire Station White Watch  
Excellent initial actions during a minibus crash 

Paul Oliver  
Strong performance in stepping up to group commander managerial role 

Stocker Standen and Adam King  
For their work for the working at height project.  

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff

Cambs fire and rescue celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff - Credit: SBD


  
Littleport Fire Station  
Impressive fundraising efforts over many years  
  
Chief Fire Officer's Commendation – Myles Strickland  
For off duty lifesaving actions 

Cambridgeshire

