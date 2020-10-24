Advanced search

Gallery

Lord lieutenant boxes clever to ensure social distancing is observed at presentation of Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

PUBLISHED: 15:03 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 24 October 2020

Julie Spence, the lord lieutenant, was in March to present March Boxing Club with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. Trophies were also awarded to club members for special achievements. Picture; MARK KNIGHT

Julie Spence, the lord lieutenant, was in March to present March Boxing Club with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. Trophies were also awarded to club members for special achievements. Picture; MARK KNIGHT

Archant

The Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM presented March Boxing Club with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service Award at the BRSA Club. March.

Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT

The award is the highest honour given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities.

Created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation, it is the “MBE for volunteer groups”.

March Boxing Club has been existence since 1948 and provides boxing and fitness training on six nights a week along with after school sessions at March and Ramsey.

Membership numbers are 250 with ages from 8 to 60 years of age. The membership reflects the local community of March including those from European communities.

Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT

The presentation held indoors subject to COVID 19 restrictions saw all wearing face masks before moving outside for socially distanced photographs.

The lord-lieutenant presented the award to Frank Allen, chairman and Dave Cole, head coach watched by boxing club members.

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal TD ADC DL read out the citation on the certificate.

Col (Rtd) Mark Knight MBE DL read out the award nomination submitted to the Cabinet Office by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Benjamyn Damazer JP DL and Col. (Rtd) Mark Knight MBE DL.

Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT

The mayor of March, Councillor Kim French also presented two boxing trophies; to Acer Smith - for most improved junior and to Carlos Alesskndrino – Odedode for the most successful senior

Local army cadet sgt, Rhyder Cameron-Wickes, lord-lieutenant’s cadet from March detachment, Cambridgeshire army cadet force was in attendance to support the lord lieutenant.

Mr Allen said “We are truly honoured to accept this award in recognition of the work by the committee and dedication and commitment of our membership”

MP Steve Barclay said: “Volunteers from March Amateur Boxing Club should feel proud of themselves tonight after collecting the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT

“This is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK. Recognition for those who have dedicated their time and energy to the club for the last 50 years is richly deserved and it is a great tribute to the club to have Julie Spence present the award.”

He added: “Providing boxing training, fitness and gym for adults and children, it is a fitting example of a thriving community success story.”

Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT

Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHTLord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT

Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT

Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to March Boxing Club. The mayor of March, Cllr Kim French, also attended to present trophies to club members who have enjoyed success. Pictures; MARK KNIGHT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Lord lieutenant boxes clever to ensure social distancing is observed at presentation of Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Julie Spence, the lord lieutenant, was in March to present March Boxing Club with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. Trophies were also awarded to club members for special achievements. Picture; MARK KNIGHT

Judge decides a little spell in jail is right for Mr Large

Nathan Large, jailed for offences carried out in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Donations pour in after Conservative councillor’s plea to feed our kids during half term

Soham Town Rangers chairman Mark Goldsack, a local Conservative councillor, has launched an appeal to provide school lunches during half term. Picture; GOFUNDME

Sex offender jailed for failing to reveal previous conviction to mother he lived with for a year and is pregnant with his child

Craig Durrant, 27, was arrested in Wisbech in August on suspicion of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Police name driver of BMW who died in collision with a HGV in Cambridgeshire

A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043, Cambridgeshire.. Picture by Terry Harris.