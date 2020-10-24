Gallery

Lord lieutenant boxes clever to ensure social distancing is observed at presentation of Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Julie Spence, the lord lieutenant, was in March to present March Boxing Club with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. Trophies were also awarded to club members for special achievements. Picture; MARK KNIGHT Archant

The Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM presented March Boxing Club with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service Award at the BRSA Club. March.

The award is the highest honour given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities.

Created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation, it is the “MBE for volunteer groups”.

March Boxing Club has been existence since 1948 and provides boxing and fitness training on six nights a week along with after school sessions at March and Ramsey.

Membership numbers are 250 with ages from 8 to 60 years of age. The membership reflects the local community of March including those from European communities.

The presentation held indoors subject to COVID 19 restrictions saw all wearing face masks before moving outside for socially distanced photographs.

The lord-lieutenant presented the award to Frank Allen, chairman and Dave Cole, head coach watched by boxing club members.

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal TD ADC DL read out the citation on the certificate.

Col (Rtd) Mark Knight MBE DL read out the award nomination submitted to the Cabinet Office by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Benjamyn Damazer JP DL and Col. (Rtd) Mark Knight MBE DL.

The mayor of March, Councillor Kim French also presented two boxing trophies; to Acer Smith - for most improved junior and to Carlos Alesskndrino – Odedode for the most successful senior

Local army cadet sgt, Rhyder Cameron-Wickes, lord-lieutenant’s cadet from March detachment, Cambridgeshire army cadet force was in attendance to support the lord lieutenant.

Mr Allen said “We are truly honoured to accept this award in recognition of the work by the committee and dedication and commitment of our membership”

MP Steve Barclay said: “Volunteers from March Amateur Boxing Club should feel proud of themselves tonight after collecting the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“This is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK. Recognition for those who have dedicated their time and energy to the club for the last 50 years is richly deserved and it is a great tribute to the club to have Julie Spence present the award.”

He added: “Providing boxing training, fitness and gym for adults and children, it is a fitting example of a thriving community success story.”

