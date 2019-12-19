Advanced search

Lorry crashes into March petrol station - leaving large dent behind

PUBLISHED: 11:21 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 19 December 2019

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Twitter/@CambsCops

A lorry has left a huge dent in a Fen petrol station after a crash overnight.

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Ben Jolley/ARCHANT

The large white artic slammed into the Gulf garage - known as the Robin Hood Service Station - on Wimblington Road, March on Tuesday evening (December 17).

Significant damage - a huge dent - has been left on the petrol station opposite Neale-Wade Academy after the incident which took place at around 5.40pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "This [the crash] was reported at 5.42pm on Tuesday at the Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington Road, March.

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

"All pumps were shut down as a result. It was a damage only collision although driver shaken."

Speaking right after the crash, Cambs Cops tweeted: "We helped a lorry who had crashed into a petrol station in March.

"Thankfully the driver wasn't injured but it serves as a reminder to be aware of your vehicle's height!"

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Ben Jolley/ARCHANT

