Lorry crashes into March petrol station - leaving large dent behind
PUBLISHED: 11:21 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 19 December 2019
Twitter/@CambsCops
A lorry has left a huge dent in a Fen petrol station after a crash overnight.
The large white artic slammed into the Gulf garage - known as the Robin Hood Service Station - on Wimblington Road, March on Tuesday evening (December 17).
Significant damage - a huge dent - has been left on the petrol station opposite Neale-Wade Academy after the incident which took place at around 5.40pm.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "This [the crash] was reported at 5.42pm on Tuesday at the Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington Road, March.
"All pumps were shut down as a result. It was a damage only collision although driver shaken."
Speaking right after the crash, Cambs Cops tweeted: "We helped a lorry who had crashed into a petrol station in March.
"Thankfully the driver wasn't injured but it serves as a reminder to be aware of your vehicle's height!"