Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lorry left A141 between March and Chatteris and ‘almost landed in field’ in crash which closed the road for hours

18 January, 2019 - 10:36
A crash closed the A141 between March and Chatteris for more than three hours after a lorry left the road on Thursday, January 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash closed the A141 between March and Chatteris for more than three hours after a lorry left the road on Thursday, January 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry which left the A141 last night and almost landed in a nearby field closed the road between March and Chatteris for hours.

Police were called to the incident at around 5.45pm on Thursday, January 17 to reports of a “lorry blocking the road”

An eye witness said that the lorry had left the main stretch of road between March and Chatteris and had “almost [gone] in [the] field”.

Officers were forced to close the road while recovery took place – drivers were diverted via Doddington and Wimblington.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We had to shut the A141 completely between March and Chatteris whilst recovery was completed.”

It was around 9.15pm when the road was re-opened and the lorry was removed – closing the route for more than three hours.

At the time, Cambs Cops tweeted: “We are dispatched to a report of a road traffic collision on the A141 between Chatteris and March.

“Report is that a lorry is blocking at the road at this time. Please avoid where possible.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

Three March businesses were targeted by suspected thieves over the weekend - Spoilt Rotten (pictured) had their door kicked in, Reavive had cash stolen and Tanique had two men attempt to steal their cash pot. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

#includeImage($article, 225)

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

#includeImage($article, 225)

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Lorry left A141 between March and Chatteris and ‘almost landed in field’ in crash which closed the road for hours

A crash closed the A141 between March and Chatteris for more than three hours after a lorry left the road on Thursday, January 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

A Upwell parish councillor has resigned after 10 years following a row with another councillor about a “piece of rail”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Plea to reopen March to Spalding rail link after nearly 40 years to cut congestion, attract visitors and help employment

Plea to reopen March to Spalding rail link after nearly 40 years to cut congestion, attract visitors and help employment. Picture: YOUTUBE/REDISCOVERING LOST RAILWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists