A lorry driver on their first day at worked rolled an artic truck into a ditch on a "straight bit of road".

There were severe delays on the B1040 at Whittlesey on Monday, December 2 at around 5.50pm after the large lorry left the road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Straight bit of road, albeit very bumpy, but somehow the driver has managed to park it like this.

"And It's his first day today... there will be delays in the area as the HGV, which is on its side in a field, gets recovered."

One resident said: "It's the Fens, and the road sinks as you are driving on what was the bottom of the sea.

"I would think his near side wheels went into the soft verge, it's game over once that happens. He's not the first and he won't be the last."

Another added: "Has he ever had a HGV driving test, I wonder? First day out may be his last as his haulier won't be happy."