Every Little Helps! Lorry driver aids arrest of suspected drink driver

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:19 AM March 19, 2021   
A Tesco lorry driver helped police locate a suspected drink driver on the A1M. 

An eagle-eyed lorry driver helped police arrest a suspected drink driver they spotted on a Cambridgeshire motorway.  

The Tesco HGV driver spotted the damaged car along the A1M on Thursday (March 19) and immediately contacted the police.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A Tesco lorry driver spotted the vehicle travelling along the A1M and gave us a call. 

“The diligent delivery driver stayed at the scene until officers arrived, who then arrested the owner of the damaged vehicle on suspicion of drink driving.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

