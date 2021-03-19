Every Little Helps! Lorry driver aids arrest of suspected drink driver
Published: 10:19 AM March 19, 2021
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
An eagle-eyed lorry driver helped police arrest a suspected drink driver they spotted on a Cambridgeshire motorway.
The Tesco HGV driver spotted the damaged car along the A1M on Thursday (March 19) and immediately contacted the police.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A Tesco lorry driver spotted the vehicle travelling along the A1M and gave us a call.
“The diligent delivery driver stayed at the scene until officers arrived, who then arrested the owner of the damaged vehicle on suspicion of drink driving.”
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus