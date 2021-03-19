Published: 10:19 AM March 19, 2021

A Tesco lorry driver helped police locate a suspected drink driver on the A1M. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

An eagle-eyed lorry driver helped police arrest a suspected drink driver they spotted on a Cambridgeshire motorway.

The Tesco HGV driver spotted the damaged car along the A1M on Thursday (March 19) and immediately contacted the police.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A Tesco lorry driver spotted the vehicle travelling along the A1M and gave us a call.

“The diligent delivery driver stayed at the scene until officers arrived, who then arrested the owner of the damaged vehicle on suspicion of drink driving.”