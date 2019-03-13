Lorry driver shockingly suffers only ‘minor injuries’ after his HGV over-turned and landed sideways in a field on A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

The over-turned white HGV which landed sideways in a field just off the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: TWITTER / CAMBS COPS TWITTER / CAMBS COPS

A lucky lorry driver managed to escape serious injuries after the HGV they were driving over-turned and landed sideways in a field on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the scene this afternoon (March 13) after the white articulated lorry landed on its side just off of the main stretch of Fenland road.

Dramatics pictures show the extent of damage caused to the vehicle in which the driver only suffered “minor injuries”.

A spokesman for Cambs Cops tweeted: “Officers are on scene at an RTC on the A141 near Warboys. Thankfully only minor injuries. There may be slight traffic delays in the area.”

