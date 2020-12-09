‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’ - lorry driver thanks helpers at crash scene

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:10 09 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 09 December 2020

The Forty Foot Bank has been closed after a collision involving a lorry on Tuesday (December 8). Pictures: Policing Fenland.

A lorry driver whose vehicle rolled into a ditch on the Forty Foot has publicly thanked passers-by for helping him.

Steve Offord is believed to be the driver of an HGV which came off the road and ended up in a ditch on Tuesday (December 8).

He was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was not seriously injured.

Later, he public thanked those who stopped to help him after the collision.

He said: “I am the HGV driver who had an accident this morning the Forty Foot road when I came off the road and rolled my truck.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the people who stopped and helped me.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Police had to close a stretch of the Forty Foot bank between Chatteris and Benwick on Tuesday afternoon to recover the lorry.

The incident happened at around 9:10am near Ramsey Forty Foot.

