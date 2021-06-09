News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Lorry driver makes a fundamental error at Fenland roundabout...

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:51 PM June 9, 2021   
Lorry driving wrong way around roundabout

An international lorry was spotted driving the wrong way around a Chatteris roundabout. - Credit: Supplied

A lorry driver was spotted travelling the wrong way around a Fenland roundabout.

A motorist travelling in the opposite direction had a shock when he was dazzled by the HGV’s headlights on the approach to the Bartlett's roundabout in Chatteris.

It happened last night (Tuesday) at around 10pm.

The passenger travelling with him managed to take a photograph of the lorry, which was travelling anti-clockwise around the roundabout.

The driver, who has asked to remain anonymous, said he tried explaining to the lorry driver he was on the wrong side of the road – but he didn’t seem to speak any English.

“I just wanted to warn other road users to be on the lookout,” he said.

