Lorry's brakes burst into flames on busy Fen road as police and firefighters forced to close one lane of traffic during rush hour

16 September, 2019 - 11:51
Fire crews were forced to close one lane of traffic as they doused the flames from a lorry’s brakes at the A47 at Thorney Toll. Picture: Twitter/Fen Cops

Fire crews were forced to close one lane of traffic as they doused the flames from a lorry's brakes at the A47 at Thorney Toll. Picture: Twitter/Fen Cops

Twitter/Fen Cops

It was commuter chaos on the A47 in Fenland this morning after a lorry's brakes burst into flames at Thorney Toll.

It is not yet confirmed what the lorry was carrying but on-scene pictures show a large tanker trailer pulled up at the side of the road.

Firefighters were called early this morning (September 16) as police officers arrived to shut off one lane of traffic along Wisbech Road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police were called at 5.53am today by the fire service to reports of a lorry on fire on the A47, Thorney Toll.

"Emergency services attended and officers remained at the scene to assist while a recovery took place. There were no reported injuries."

