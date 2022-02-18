Updated

A lorry overturned on the A142 at Mepal today as Storm Eunice continues to wreak havoc across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry overturned on the A142 at Mepal.

Police were called at 12.29pm with reports a lorry had overturned onto a grass verge.

The driver was uninjured but the incident caused traffic to build up in the area.

A local resident said the incident happened between the bridge and the former Mepal Outdoor Centre.

A lorry overturned on the A142 at Mepal today as Storm Eunice continues to wreak havoc across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

An eyewitness added: "I got stuck in it and felt so unsafe just sitting in the open so I turned around and went via Sutton Gault."

They added that there were "a few branches down and some beet over the road where it's blown from the lorry being filled, but nothing you can't get passed.

It comes as Storm Eunice continues to cause havoc across Cambridgeshire.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk