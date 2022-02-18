News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Photo of lorry overturned on A142 in Cambridgeshire amid Storm Eunice

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:17 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 1:52 PM February 18, 2022
A lorry overturned on the A142 at Mepal today as Storm Eunice continues to wreak havoc across Cambridgeshire.

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry overturned on the A142 at Mepal.

Police were called at 12.29pm with reports a lorry had overturned onto a grass verge.

The driver was uninjured but the incident caused traffic to build up in the area.

A local resident said the incident happened between the bridge and the former Mepal Outdoor Centre.

An eyewitness added: "I got stuck in it and felt so unsafe just sitting in the open so I turned around and went via Sutton Gault."

They added that there were "a few branches down and some beet over the road where it's blown from the lorry being filled, but nothing you can't get passed.

It comes as Storm Eunice continues to cause havoc across Cambridgeshire.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Storm Eunice
Cambridgeshire

