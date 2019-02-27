Advanced search

Doddington woman Lou Clark to run Virgin Money London Marathon AND Manchester Marathon in April

27 February, 2019 - 15:19
Lou Clark from Doddington (pictured) will be taking on this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of the MACS charity. Picture: LOU CLARK

A Doddington woman has a busy April ahead of her as she prepares to take on the London and Manchester marathons in aid of the MACS charity.

Lou Clark will be running for the Microphthalmia, Anophthalmia and Coloboma Support (MACS), a charity which helps children born without or with underdeveloped eyes.

Ms Clark said: “I am very grateful to have been given this opportunity to fundraise for such a lovely little charity and run the London Marathon.

“Running is a huge passion of mine and do it and help raise money for a brilliant cause is what it is all about why not do something you love but also help others along the process too.”

Ms Clark has already held her own fundraising bingo night and six fitness classes at her local gym to raise cash for MACS. She says she is “very proud” of herself.

Are you from Cambridgeshire and running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We’d love to feature you in our newspaper, online and in print.

Please email your name, age, where you live and the cause you are running for to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – include ‘London Marathon 2019’ in the subject area.

Please keep submissions between 150-200 words and make sure you attach a photograph. Remember to leave contact details so we can catch up with you after the race. Good luck!

