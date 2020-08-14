Police buy new sound monitoring equipment in bid to clamp down on loud vehicle exhausts

Police in Cambridgeshire have bought new ‘state-of-the-art sound monitoring equipment’ in a bid to crack down on loud vehicle exhausts.

Officers will carry the microphone and monitor kits which will alert them at the roadside if an exhaust is above the legal limit of 80 decibels.

Two kits have been purchased using funds from the Proceeds of Crime Act and units will initially target ‘hotspot areas’ reported by residents.

PC Kurt Allen said: “Noise pollution is a concern for many people living in our villages, towns and cities.

“Using funds from the Proceeds of Crime Act we have purchased new state-of-the-art sound monitoring equipment that will tell us in seconds, at the roadside, if an exhaust is too loud.

“We’ll be targeting hotspot areas as well as car cruises across the county.

“Fines will be issued to help reduce anti-social motorists and make our communities quieter, safer places to live.”

In a post on social media, the force said: “The equipment was 100 per cent paid for by money seized from the ill-gotten gains of Cambs crooks.”

Motorists could be given a £50 Fixed Penalty Notice for either failure to maintain the system or use of a vehicle with an altered system or excessive noise.