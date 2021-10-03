Exclusive

Published: 10:53 AM October 3, 2021

2021 Love Island stars. AJ Bunker, Sam Jackson and Aaron Simpson went down a storm at Liberation nightclub, Peterborough. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Liberation

They don’t sing. Rarely dance. And don’t tell jokes.

But that didn’t stop hundreds turning out in Peterborough at the launch of a new nightclub to catch a glimpse of them.

Simply seeing – and mingling with them – was sufficient for the fan base of Love Island contestants.

And three of the 2021 Love Island stars. AJ Bunker, Sam Jackson and Aaron Simpson went down a storm.

Their official task was to officially open Liberation nightclub in New Road, Peterborough after it relaunched for the first time since the early noughties.

The reality TV stars were the VIP guests and arrived just at around 1am today (October 3).

Fans were allowed to pose for photographs with the television personalities at the sizzling new night club that has seen the old New York New York premises re-energised.

For those unfamiliar with Love Island, it is ITV 2’s most popular watched show.

Contestants gather in a spectacular villa in Mallorca, their every moment and interaction filmed for the programme.

As the title implies, it is about finding love.

But as the estimated 3.2 million who tuned in to watch this summer’s finale will testify, life is never that simple.



