‘Thanks for all your hard work’: Boy, 2, leaves kind note for Fenland police officers
PUBLISHED: 17:01 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 04 June 2020
“Thanks for all your hard work” was the message left for Fenland police officers by a two-year-old super fan in Whittlesey.
Officers were in the town following up reports of loud anti-social car exhaust noise when the handwritten note was left on a police car windscreen.
The note read: “To you amazing lot – I just wanted to say thanks for all your hard work – all my love, your biggest fan – Luca, aged two.”
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A thank you goes a long way
Your local Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been working tirelessly across Fenland this week deploying varying patrol tactics to identify offenders, prevent anti-social behaviour and develop intelligence to focus our resources more efficietly.
“How lovely it was in Whittlesey yesterday to find a note on my windscreen! You are very welcome Luca.
“Not a new “issue” I know but many of those we have spoken to this week have expressed annoyance towards loud vehicle exhaust noise.”
